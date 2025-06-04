Fresh off a brief absence due to a lingering knee injury, Napheesa Collier returned to the court on Monday night and notched her 50th WNBA double-double as the Minnesota Lynx dismantled the Phoenix Mercury, 88–65

Collier delivered 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and a +24 rating in just under 30 minutes of play, leading a balanced and dominant effort on both ends of the floor.

With this win, the Lynx improved to a perfect 8–0 start to the 2025 season, remaining tied with the New York Liberty at the top of the WNBA standings. Minnesota’s unbeaten run has been fueled by stifling defense, efficient ball movement, and the consistently elite performances of Collier, who is currently leading the league in scoring with over 25 points per game.

Since being drafted sixth overall in 2019 out of UConn, Collier has been a cornerstone for the Lynx.

She won Rookie of the Year in her debut season and has steadily grown into one of the WNBA’s most complete and reliable players. Her presence on both offense and defense has helped Minnesota re-emerge as a title contender, especially after leading the team to a Commissioner’s Cup championship in 2024, where she was named MVP.

Against Phoenix, the 28-year-old forward showcased her signature all-around game, crashing the boards, making smart reads, and setting the tone with her energy and pace.

Article Continues Below

While she led the team, she was far from alone. Natisha Hiedeman added 18 points off the bench, and Karlie Samuelson chipped in nine, hitting key shots to keep the Mercury from building momentum.

The Lynx defense held Phoenix to just 36 percent shooting and shut down their perimeter threats. This game was more than just another win, it was a showcase of the Lynx’s depth, chemistry, and strong postseason potential.

Collier’s milestone highlights the leadership and consistency that have become hallmarks of her game. With Minnesota sitting at the top of the league, all signs point to a deep playoff run.

Now in her sixth season, Collier’s name continues to be associated with excellence. Her 50th double-double is more than just a number, it reflects a player who continues to grow, dominate, and lead one of the WNBA’s most promising teams.