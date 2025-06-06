The Minnesota Lynx are off to a terrific start in 2025, holding an 8-0 record as of this story's writing. With Minnesota set to play the Dallas Wings on the road in an upcoming Sunday afternoon affair, the team has reportedly made a significant roster move. According to the WNBA transactions page, the Lynx and forward Maria Kliundikova are in agreement on a rest-of-season contract.

The Lynx are confident with Napheesa Collier leading the way. Still, Minnesota understands the importance of featuring reliable depth on the roster. Perhaps Kliundikova can make a difference for this Lynx team.

What Maria Kliundikova brings to Minnesota Lynx's roster

Kliundikova, 26, stands 6'4″ and is a reliable forward/center. She last played in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2018 and 2019. Kliundikova was selected in the first round by the Sparks in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing across 40 total games played.

She most recently spent time in the Premier Basketball League. Now, Kliundikova is set to return to the WNBA.

As mentioned, the Lynx have played at an especially high level so far in the 2025 WNBA campaign. Minnesota's 8-0 record is tied with the defending champion New York Liberty for the best record in the league. The Lynx have a three-game lead over the 4-2 Las Vegas Aces in the Western Conference heading into the weekend.

Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals in 2024, but the Liberty defeated the Lynx in a competitive series. Both teams look like true championship contenders once again so far in 2025. With all of that being said, the Lynx know there is still plenty of work to be done as the regular season moves forward.

The Lynx and Wings will play on Sunday afternoon at 4 PM EST in Arlington, TX. Napheesa Collier and Minnesota will attempt to remain undefeated in the contest.