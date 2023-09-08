The Minnesota Lynx have had a phenomenal turnaround since their rocky start to the 2023 WNBA season. Early on, they looked like a team destined to miss the playoffs and finish with a high lottery pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. But the team has clinched a playoff berth with two games remaining on the schedule. They are currently in fifth place in the WNBA standings with a record of 19-19, and only a game behind the fourth seeded Dallas Wings. Napheesa Collier is a legitimate MVP candidate. But they are going to be without a key player for at least one game, Friday against the Chicago Sky. Center Jessica Shepard appeared on the Lynx injury report as out with an ankle injury.

Jessica Shepard has been on the Lynx injury report for the past couple of games due to the ankle injury. She's missed the last few games. She had been sidelined for a while earlier this season due to a non-COVID illness but had since returned to the lineup. Now in her fourth season with the Lynx, Shepard was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

These past two seasons have been among Shepard's best, statistically. This year she's suited up in 21 games for the Lynx with 17 starts in a little under 27 minutes per game. She's been averaging 8.1 points per game which ties a career-high from last season. She's also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 77.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.