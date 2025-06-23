The Michigan football team recently hosted a quarterback academy, and one player that stood out was four-star 2027 prospect Teddy Jarrard. Jarrard ended up winning co-MVP of the camp, and he enjoyed getting to experience Ann Arbor and meeting with the coaching staff.

“There was a lot of good competition, a lot of good quarterbacks there,” Jarrard said, according to an article from On3. “It went good. We threw a lot of footballs, and I think I spent some valuable time with coach Lindsey, figuring out what Michigan is all about.”

Teddy Jarrard has a lot of time to decide where he wants to go to college, and he is starting to figure out what he needs in a program.

“I want to be somewhere where I’m going to enjoy it…Culture and quarterback development are the big things that I’m looking for as of right now,” Jarrard added.

Jarrard still has a couple more years of high school, but it sounds like the Michigan football team is an early contender.

“I think Michigan’s got a lot going for them, and I think that’s always a good thing when it comes to colleges and choosing where you want to go,” Jarrard said. “Culture-wise, it stood out to me.”

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns edge rushers Colin Simmons (11) and Ethan Burke (91) celebrate a sack during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
5-star pass rusher commits to Texas after backing off Oregon pledgeLorenzo J Reyna ·
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) is pressured by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. (10) in the fourth quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Miami beats out Florida, Penn State for 4-star pass rusherLorenzo J Reyna ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium
Alabama football lands coveted D-Lineman over Tennessee, MichiganBenjamin Adducchio ·
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) greets Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore before the game at Ohio Stadium.
Michigan football lands 2026 RB out of Ohio State’s backyardScotty White ·
Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer visits the field during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Alabama football’s Kalen DeBoer joins team in support for Keelon RussellBenjamin Adducchio ·
Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
4-star WR sends powerful 3-word message to Lincoln Riley, USC TrojansRichard Pereira ·

We don't know which programs are truly standing out for Jarrard yet, but it sounds like we will know more soon.

“After this summer, I’ll have a good idea of the schools that I really like and the schools that I don’t,” he said. “Once I narrow it down after the summer, I’ll have a good idea of where I want to revisit in the fall and make a decision after that.”

The Michigan football team will have a lot of tough competition here, but it sounds like head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are in a good spot right now.

“Michigan is a great program, so I was like, ‘Why not?’” Jarrard said. “And it ended up going great.”