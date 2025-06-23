The Michigan football team recently hosted a quarterback academy, and one player that stood out was four-star 2027 prospect Teddy Jarrard. Jarrard ended up winning co-MVP of the camp, and he enjoyed getting to experience Ann Arbor and meeting with the coaching staff.

“There was a lot of good competition, a lot of good quarterbacks there,” Jarrard said, according to an article from On3. “It went good. We threw a lot of footballs, and I think I spent some valuable time with coach Lindsey, figuring out what Michigan is all about.”

Teddy Jarrard has a lot of time to decide where he wants to go to college, and he is starting to figure out what he needs in a program.

“I want to be somewhere where I’m going to enjoy it…Culture and quarterback development are the big things that I’m looking for as of right now,” Jarrard added.

Jarrard still has a couple more years of high school, but it sounds like the Michigan football team is an early contender.

“I think Michigan’s got a lot going for them, and I think that’s always a good thing when it comes to colleges and choosing where you want to go,” Jarrard said. “Culture-wise, it stood out to me.”

We don't know which programs are truly standing out for Jarrard yet, but it sounds like we will know more soon.

“After this summer, I’ll have a good idea of the schools that I really like and the schools that I don’t,” he said. “Once I narrow it down after the summer, I’ll have a good idea of where I want to revisit in the fall and make a decision after that.”

The Michigan football team will have a lot of tough competition here, but it sounds like head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are in a good spot right now.

“Michigan is a great program, so I was like, ‘Why not?’” Jarrard said. “And it ended up going great.”