May 31, 2025 at 9:12 AM ET

Minnesota Lynx shooting guard Natisha Hiedeman hits a clutch game-winner as Minny improved to 6-0. playing without star Napheesa Collier, ruled out with a knee concern, extended their unbeaten start with a dramatic 74–71 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Head coach Cheryl Reeve told reporters that holding Collier out was “precautionary.”

NATISHA HIEDEMANNNNNN GIVES THE @minnesotalynx THE 74-71 LEAD WITH 5.5 SECONDS LEFT 🚨 MINNESOTA ARE WITHIN SECONDS OF REMAINING UNDEFEATED TO START THE SZN! pic.twitter.com/3m6rkZzMAM — WNBA (@WNBA) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

At the end of the third quarter, the Lynx trailed 58–53. Yet they kept pushing and finally reclaimed the lead when Courtney Williams hit a perimeter shot with 3:39 left. Phoenix’s Satou Sabally quickly responded with two tough finishes in the paint, giving the Mercury a three-point edge.

With under a minute to go, Williams buried a huge three-pointer to tie the game at 71. Then, with just 15.9 seconds on the clock, Kayla McBride made a clutch steal on the inbound pass. She sparked a fast break and found a wide-open Natisha Hiedeman, who calmly sank the game-winner with 5.5 seconds remaining.

Phoenix’s Sami Whitcomb had one last chance to force overtime. However, her shot clanged off the glass as time expired. It was a tough defeat for a Mercury team that had previously won two close games.

Importantly, several Lynx players stepped up in Collier’s absence. McBride led the team with 20 points, drilling three triples and going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Alanna Smith added 19 points, six rebounds, and four blocks to anchor the defense. Jessica Shepard chipped in eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

Despite a rough shooting night, Williams filled the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Notably, her game-tying three late in the fourth was a pivotal moment. Overall, this balanced team effort allowed Minnesota to survive Phoenix’s late pushes and secure their sixth straight win.

The @minnesotalynx move to 6-0 on the szn, their best start since 2017, when they started 9-0#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/M14UtUZoo3 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

It remains unclear when Collier, currently the WNBA’s leading scorer, will return to action for the Lynx.

Looking ahead, Minnesota now turns its focus to the Golden State Valkyries, the league's newest franchise. They face off on Sunday, June 1, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Since this game also serves as a Commissioner’s Cup matchup, the stakes will be even higher. The Valkyries, eager to prove themselves in their inaugural season, will present a fresh challenge as the Lynx look to keep their momentum alive.