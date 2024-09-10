ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the Atlanta Dream. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Dream prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Dream.

The WNBA home stretch is here, and this game possesses intrigue at both the top and bottom of the league. The Minnesota Lynx won't get the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs, but they can finish second. They enter Tuesday one game ahead of the Connecticut Sun for second, thanks to a 9-1 surge in their last 10 games. One of the things which has helped the Lynx beyond the four-week Olympic break which rejuvenated their role players and restored their defensive energy was the midseason acquisition of Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics. The stat sheet says Hines-Allen is averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, but stats don't tell the full value of a player. Hines-Allen is giving this team depth, length, energy, good on-court communication, a good roster fit, defense, and a modest amount of production which relieves everyone else's workload. Hines-Allen has been a crucial part of this elevated level of play from the Lynx, who just did beat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Friday before then beating the Mystics on Sunday. The Lynx are getting it done on the road, not just at home, and if you wanted to say they're the top challenger to the WNBA favorites from New York, you would not be alone.

At the bottom of the league, the Atlanta Dream are battling the Chicago Sky and the aforementioned Mystics for the eighth and final playoff spot. Dallas has been eliminated, so it's down to these three teams. Atlanta lost to Indiana in overtime on Sunday after beating Dallas in overtime on Friday. The margins are small, and the Dream are in this predicament — one game behind Chicago for that eighth position — because of a disastrous 7-17 start in the 24 games played before the Olympic break. Atlanta has been better after the break, but a late loss to Seattle on the road in a game it led inside the final two minutes could be looked back on as the loss which tipped the scales in favor of Chicago.

Notable is that Washington and Chicago play each other on Wednesday, so if Atlanta can win here, it will gain on at least one of the teams it is battling for the No. 8 spot. The Dream would prefer that Washington beat Chicago, but first things first: Atlanta has to handle the Lynx, and that won't be easy.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx are in rhythm and playing the best ball of any team in the W right now. Noteworthy is the fact that Atlanta has played two straight overtime games. As much as this game means to the Dream, their legs just might not be there. Against the Lynx, that's really bad news.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream have to win this game. It's not technically a must-win the way a playoff elimination game is, but it is essentially a must-win. That will fuel the Dream and enable them to stay close enough to cover.

Final Lynx-Dream Prediction & Pick

The Lynx are too deep for the Dream over 40 minutes, and Atlanta playing consecutive OT games leaves the Dream short on fuel for a full game. You could take the Dream in the first half against the spread and take the Lynx for the full game. Ultimately, we like Minnesota.

Final Lynx-Dream Prediction & Pick: Lynx -5.5