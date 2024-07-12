The Minnesota Lynx take on the Seattle Storm. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Storm.

The Seattle Storm face a moment of truth when they host the Minnesota Lynx in this mid-July encounter. We're coming up on the WNBA All-Star Game against Team USA in an Olympic warm-up event. That will soon be followed by the multi-week Olympic break for the WNBA, whose stars will play for Team USA and other national teams across the world. Before the WNBA takes its big midseason pause, the Storm really need to win this game against Minnesota. They also need to make a larger statement about how good they really are. Let's dive into this discussion.

When the Storm led the Las Vegas Aces at halftime on Wednesday, they had a chance to earn a statement win against a legitimate WNBA title contender. The Storm had defeated the Aces earlier in the season, but that was when the Aces were without star guard Chelsea Gray. Vegas was shorthanded. The Storm, by beating a full-strength Vegas team on Wednesday, could have sent a loud message about their playoff strength and overall competitive chops. Instead, the Storm's defense was torched by A'ja Wilson, who took over down the stretch and led Vegas to a five-point win in Seattle. That was a missed opportunity for a Storm team which suffered a bad loss to the Chicago Sky one week ago at home.

Now comes another game with Minnesota. Seattle is 0-3 against the Lynx this season, so it's important for the Storm to finally get in the win column against Minnesota. That's an important goal on its own terms. Yet, it's not the whole story. Minnesota star Napheesa Collier is out with an injury. That limits what the Lynx can do on offense. It should give the Storm a significant advantage. Seattle is playing at home. If the Storm can't win this game, a lot of people who follow the WNBA will mentally — if not publicly — write off Seattle as a legitimate title contender. The skepticism that would follow the Storm if they lose this game would be largely if not entirely warranted. It really is a moment of great importance for the Storm, even though the WNBA playoffs don't start until late September.

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread

The Lynx have owned Seattle this season, going 3-0 against the Storm. That's one point in favor of Minnesota. The other is that even without Napheesa Collier, Minnesota hammered the Los Angeles Sparks on the road. Los Angeles is not a great team, but Minnesota looked like a juggernaut even without its injured star. That game showed that the Lynx are good at adjusting to life without Collier. They're also getting four points and can therefore lose this game by three and still cover. They have some margin for error here.

Why The Storm Could Cover The Spread

The Napheesa Collier injury should prove decisive in a game the Storm desperately need to win for all the reasons we mentioned above.

Final Lynx-Storm Prediction & Pick

The Storm should take advantage of the Collier injury. They should be hugely motivated to finally beat Minnesota after losing thrice against the Lynx. They're at home and have a point to prove. Take Seattle.

Final Lynx-Storm Prediction & Pick: Storm -4