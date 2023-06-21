M. Night Shyamalan is known for making very distinct films — even if they generally share a signature “Shymalan twist.” Whether you like his films or not, you have to acknowledge that each of his films has a unique setting and aesthetic (except those set in Pennsylvania for the most part). His next film may be his most ambitious yet as the setting has been described and marks a first time for the filmmaker.

Appearing at the Warner Bros. panel at CineEurope via a prerecorded message, Shyamalan revealed that his next film, Trap, is a “psychological thriller set at a concert.” Whether this will be a concert of a real band or a fictional one is yet to be revealed, but expect a very claustrophobic atmosphere if this pans out.

M. Night's daughter, Ishana, also took part in the video message and unveiled her feature-length directorial debut, The Watchers, which is being described as a “gothic fairy tale.” Like they say, like father like daughter.

M. Night Shyamalan having his next film released by Warner Bros. is quite significant. It will be just his second time directing for the studio (the first time since 2006's Lady in the Water. His last five feature films, The Visit; Split; Glass; Old; and Knock at the Cabin have all been released by Universal Pictures. Speaking of Knock at the Cabin, the film was an apocalyptic thriller film revolving around four strangers who take a family hostage and force them to make radical decisions to “save the world.” Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint starred in the film.