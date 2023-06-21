Timothée Chalamet recently discussed his upcoming role in Wonka and has teased some important plot details for the film.

During the Warner Bros. panel at CineEurope, Chalamet came on stage and teased the upcoming Wonka film.

“It was a dream come true. I grew up on the Gene Wilder movie,” he said.

He then went on to reveal what the story of the film is: “It's really how Willy became Wonka.”

Producer David Heyman was also on-hand for the panel, and he added that “there is not an ounce of cynicism” in Wonka. So expect a light and airy time as you follow Willy Wonka's journey of becoming the character we all know.

Wonka will serve as a prequel to both Roald Dahl's 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the 1971 film adaptation, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The 1971 film starred Gene Wilder as noted above, and Chalamet will now take on the role. In 2005, Tim Burton attempted to reboot the franchise with his own version of the 1964 novel with Johnny Depp starring as the lead. In the 2023 film, Chalamet stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and Jim Carter. Paul King, most known for Paddington and its sequel, co-wrote the script and will direct the film.

Timothée Chalamet has a busy 2023 ahead of him. Coming off a busy 2021-2022 that saw him star in the likes of The French Dispatch, Dune, Don't Look Up, and Bones and All, he will star in Dune: Part Two and Wonka later this year — both films for Warner Bros.

Wonka will be released on December 15, 2023.