Machine Gun Kelly spared no expenses at his epic 33rd birthday bash. But it wasn’t just his birthday cake with his cat’s face on it that was notable, it was the fact his fiancé, Megan Fox wasn’t in attendance, per TMZ.

This isn’t the first time people have speculated the couple might be done. In February of this year, Megan Fox unfollowed the musician and removed all photos of them together on her social media. She also quoted Beyonce’s Lemonade album; an album about cheating. Afterwards, it was radio silence from Fox until she returned denying any rumors of infidelity. They haven’t been spotted together since, except for a photo taken earlier this month of the two of them in Hawaii.

What isn’t helping their case is Fox’s absence from Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday party. It was an exciting party, one that was eventually shut down by the police. In a video per TMZ, police flying over the venue are insisting that “the party is over” and that they needed to leave, all while Kelly held what seems to be a large blow torch.

The couple first met in March of 2020 as stars on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. It was announced they started dating in May of 2020, on the ashes of Fox’s ex-marriage with Brian Austin Green. Fox thought them to be soulmates right away, “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away,” per the Independent.

It seems like maybe the two halves aren’t part of the same whole anymore.