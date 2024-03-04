Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren expressed optimism regarding the injury status of All-American center Mackenzie Holmes. During Sunday's game against the Maryland Terps, which the Hoosiers won 71-54, Holmes suffered a left knee injury that forced her out of the game.
The injury occurred in the third quarter when Holmes, attempting a layup, was obstructed by a Maryland defender, leading to the injury. Despite the setback, Holmes was able to leave the court under her own power and later returned to support her team from the bench.
Mackenzie Holmes, a pivotal figure for the Hoosiers, stands as the team's leading scorer and rebounder, boasting an average of 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Holmes has faced challenges with her left knee, as she has a history of injuries affecting the same area, including during the 2023 postseason. Adding to Indiana's concerns, sophomore Lilly Meister also exited the game with an ankle injury.
Despite these setbacks, Moren remains hopeful for a quick recovery for both players, especially with the Big Ten tournament on the horizon, where the Hoosiers are seeded third.
“You try like crazy to not let your mind go anywhere that it shouldn't,” Moren said according to the Indy Star, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “In that moment, your job as the coach is to make sure that your focus is on the kids that are out on the floor. And so that's what I tried to do. Again, I don't know (what to take) right now from it, emotionally, I just don't know. I'm going to be optimistic until they tell me differently.”
Moren also highlighted Holmes's resilience and toughness, attributes that have defined her career at Indiana.
“She certainly has had some bad luck, especially in late February. We're going to be hopeful and optimistic that it'll turn out the way that we want it to,” Moren said. “Mack is a very, very resilient, tough kid, as we know.”