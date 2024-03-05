In a historic moment for Fairfield women's basketball, the team has been ranked in the AP Top-25 poll for the first time in the program's history.
The Fairfield Stags, holding an impressive 26-1 overall record and riding a 24-game winning streak, have been slotted in at No. 25 nationally. This not only marks a significant milestone for the Stags but also for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, as Fairfield becomes the first team from the MAAC to be ranked in the national poll since Marist over a decade ago.
“This is a momentous occasion for our program. I came to Fairfield knowing it was a special place with the infrastructure, the support from the top, and incredible people that was set up to be in the national conversation every season, so this is a huge step in that happening,” coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis said, via Fairfield University. “We are grateful that our consistency has been rewarded by the voters and we're going to keep working hard so that today isn't a crescendo, but rather a launching point to even bigger accomplishments.”
The Stags' remarkable season includes setting a single-season program record with 26 wins. Their near-perfect record is second only to undefeated South Carolina in terms of winning percentage in Division I basketball. Their ongoing 24-game win streak includes notable victories against teams from the Big 10, Big East and Atlantic-10.
Clinching the MAAC Regular Season Championship and securing the top seed in the conference championships for the fifth time, Fairfield has showcased both its offense and defense. Leading the MAAC in several offensive categories and ranking nationally for their efficient play, the team boasts the best offense and defense in the league. Their statistical dominance extends to a .472 field goal percentage, the highest in program history and among the best in conference history.
The national recognition extends beyond the AP poll, with Fairfield also receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll and ranking No. 7 in the College Insider Mid-Major Poll. Carly Thibault-DuDonis, in her second year as head coach, has been acknowledged for her leadership, being one of 10 selections to the inaugural Kathy Delaney-Smith Mid-Major Coach of the Year Watch List.
The team's success has been a collective effort, with standout performances from freshman Meghan Andersen and senior Janelle Brown. Andersen's exceptional rookie season has earned her 10 MAAC Rookie of the Week honors, making her one of the top freshmen in the country. Brown's efficiency from the guard position has been unparalleled, leading all Division I guards with a .588 field goal percentage.
As Fairfield prepares to conclude its regular season and enter the MAAC championships as the top seed, the Stags look to build on their historic ranking.