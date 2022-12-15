By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

MAD Lions had an underwhelming showing at Worlds 2022 and are surely looking to improve on their roster. Are these changes an upgrade or are they digging a deeper hole?

MAD Lions LoL LEC 2023 Roster

All of the information below began as rumors but have been confirmed via the official MAD Lions League of Legends roster announcement video.

Top Lane

Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon will be acquired from X7 Esports, a team in the European Regional League. He began his professional career in Korea’s LCK and played under DAMWON Gaming for about a year before joining X7 in the ERL.

Chasy was unable to bring his team success in the ERL or the EU Masters, but his individual skill still stood out.

He replaces İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek who is rumored to join Dignitas in the LCS.

Jungle

Javier Prades “Elyoya” Batalla will remain as MAD Lions’ jungler. He joined the org in November 2020, and his contract does not expire until after the 2023 season. Under MAD, he has made multiple international appearances, and even made Semifinals in MSI last year.

Mid Lane

Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer only joined in from Fnatic earlier this year, but quickly melded into the team. His contract with MAD Lions doesn’t end until after the 2024 season and the org doesn’t want to let go of the Nesquik so soon.

Nisqy came back to Fnatic after a two year-stint with Cloud9 over on the LCS with which he found some success in. In all four splits he played with Cloud9, his lowest local finish was 4th. He made Worlds 2019, but failed to make it through the Group Stage.

Upon his return to Fnatic in Summer ’21, they finished runners-up after losing to MAD Lions in the Grand Final. Funnily enough, in Summer ’22, he and the rest of MAD were kicked out in the playoffs by Fnatic.

Bot Lane

Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság will return to MAD Lions after initially departing in November 2021. Apparently, he also had the choice to become Fnatic’s bot laner instead, but declined and joined a more familiar team.

During his time in MAD Lions, Carzzy lifted the LEC trophy for two seasons in a row: LEC Spring and Summer 2021. They also made a semi-final exit in that year’s Mid-Season Invitational after losing the series 2-3 against DAMWON Gaming. Later that year, he and the rest of the MAD squad made another international appearance during 2021 Worlds. Once again, DAMWON Gaming KIA knocked them out but this time they were swept 3-0 in the quarterfinals. This success, or maybe even more, may be what MAD Lions is after when they decided to run back their bot laner.

He will take the spot of William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen. who has parted ways with the organization. UNF0RGIVEN is confirmed to be playing for 100 Thieves Academy for next year.

Support

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov completes this MAD Lions roster. Despite his long professional career, he has only played for two teams: Unicorns of Love and Fnatic. He spent about four years in UOL, and then moved to Fnatic in 2017, which he has played for since. His long stay in Fnatic made him somewhat of a franchise player, his name synonymous to the team. After Fnatic promoted their academy support to the main team, Hylissang was allowed to search for a team and landed on MAD Lions.

MAD’s previous support is Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser, who is rumored to have reached an agreement with Team Vitality.