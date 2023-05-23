Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been in the news a lot in recent weeks, but the actress has now begun teasing her biggest role to date in the Spider-Man spinoff film, Madame Webb.

Speaking to Total Film for their upcoming magazine issue, Sweeney teased the ensemble cast of Madame Web: “I can’t wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota [Johnson] and Isabela [Merced], and Celeste [O’Connor]. We had so much fun together. And I’m really excited that it’s just gonna be a powerhouse of bada*s females for the world to see.”

She added that she can’t say too much about the film yet, “I couldn’t be more excited. I can’t wait to be able to talk about it.”

What we do know is that Sweeney will play Julia Carpenter — the second Spider-Woman and second Madame Web. This means she will likely share a lot of scenes with Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular character.

Given Sweeney’s age, it’s natural that being in a superhero film feels cool. “Superheroes have been my entire life!” she said with a laugh.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Those [films] are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I’ve seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]… I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project [Madame Web],” Sweeney concluded.

Sydney Sweeney really made a name for herself for her role in Euphoria but has since come into her own. She appeared in the first season of The White Lotus and her latest film, Reality, sees her play a whistleblower in one of her most dramatic roles yet. She’ll also star in Anyone But You — a rom-com — alongside Glen Powell later this year.

Reality will be released on Max on May 29.