The list of budding stars in the cast of Lee Isaac Chung’s upcoming Twister sequel, Twisters, continues to grow as the Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos-led sequel has cast one of 2022’s breakout stars: Daryl McCormack.

Variety broke the story that McCormack has been cast in Twisters. They were told that he will play a supporting role to Jones’ character.

Daryl McCormack had a stellar 2022 with performances in Searchlight’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a film that landed him a nomination for a leading role at the BAFTAs and saw him act opposite Emma Thompson and Bad Sisters for Apple TV+. He starred in that series with Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Saran Greene, and Eve Hewson. This marks McCormack’s first venture into the world of franchises as he joins this sequel.

Twisters is the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 box office hit Twister. The first film grossed nearly $500 million worldwide (it technically crossed that benchmark with inflation adjustment).

The forthcoming sequel has assembled an all-star cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) — another one of 2022’s breakout stars — Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights), and Brandon Perea who was recently cast after a breakout role in Jordan Peele’s Nope last year.

Lee Isaac Chung is an Academy Award-nominated director for his stellar 2020 film Minari. He scored both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards. This year, he made his way to the Star Wars galaxy far, far away and helmed an episode of The Mandalorian for Disney+.

Twisters will be released on July 19, 2024.