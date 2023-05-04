The Glen Powell-Sydney Sweeney rumors have dominated the talk of the town over the past month — Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris recently broke up amid the rumors — but the film that they were filming which sparked all of this, Anyone But You, finally has a release date and we’ll catch you up on what you need to know about it.

Release date

Anyone But You has been slotted for a December 15 release date by Sony Pictures. As of now, the only major release coming that weekend is the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka film. That said, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel are set to be released five days later on December 20 — not quite the Christmas gift Sony wanted from their competitors.

What’s it about?

An official synopsis has yet to be revealed, but Deadline called it a “screwball comedy” about two people (played by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) “who loathe each other so much — they can’t resist the other.” They also note that the film is set in Sydney (the city, for clarification).

Who’s in it?

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are the stars of the show, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, and Hadley Robinson also star in the film.

Who directed it?

Will Gluck — who’s done it all from Easy A to live-action Peter Rabbit films — directed the film based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Ilana Wolpert. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Gluck serve as producers, while Sydney Sweeney, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman, and Jacqueline Monetta serve as executive producers.

Anyone But You will be released on December 15.