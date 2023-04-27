Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have split amid the recent romance rumors with his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney. Paris reportedly unfollowed Sweeney on Monday (April 24) but that’s not all she has done to show that she and Powell or no longer an item.

The model posted a video of herself walking in New York City with the caption, “know your worth & onto the next.” She also reportedly no longer follows Powell on social media.

Fans noticed that Powell and Sweeney have been pretty flirty leading up to their romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ✨ pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

In the video above you see Powell playfully dipping Sweeney in a dance. Fans immediately jumped in the comment section suggesting that the two have real life chemistry.

“Affair allegations? Oh real cinema is back,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve seen this happen before on film sets. It all starts out playful,” another fan chimed in posting screenshots of films of Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who were once married, and also a poster of Gigli which starred Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez who rekindled their romance and got married last year.

It didn’t stop there. While they were promoting their CinemaCon Monday (April 24) the two had a flirtatious exchange before the trailer for their film began.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” Powell joked.

Sweeney replied, “Oh, please, Top Gun,” referring to his role in Top Gun: Maverick where he played opposite of Tom Cruise and Miles Teller last year.

“I love when she calls me that,” he said.

As for Sweeney, her relationship with Jonathan Davino is still on. The two have been dating since 2018 and got engaged last year. According to TMZ, a source revealed they are still happily together and also still live with one another.