Sony's live-action cinematic spider-verse has provided the internet with plenty of material since the first Venom movie in 2018, and it appears this will be the same for Madame Web after the release of its first trailer.

Madame Web's debut trailer took the internet by storm almost immediately after its dropped online Wednesday to give audiences a first look at Dakota Johnson as the titular clairvoyant. Viewers quickly had a field day with the trailer thanks to its hectic pace, throwback tone, and the cheesy dialogue delivered with, at times, equally cheesy delivery from the cast, according to Polygon.

One line users latched to and have had a proverbial field day with is Johnson remarking on her family's history with the film's villain, Ezekial Sims, played by Tahar Rahim.

It is the latest in a long history of Sony's spider-verse movies getting meme'd to death by the internet, starting with the line “we are Venom” from the first Venom's own debut trailer. Things only escalated from there with characters like Carnage, Morbius, and Kraven all getting the cinematic spotlight in the Spider-Man cinematic universe that doesn't actually feature Spider-Man.

However, the apparent peak of this meme culture surrounding the films belongs to 2022's Morbius starring Jared Leto.

RECOMMENDED
Ezekiel Sims, Madame Web
Who is Ezekiel Sims? Explaining Madame Web's villain

Burtland Dixon ·

Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web, Sony
Who is Sydney Sweeney playing in Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web?

Burtland Dixon ·

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney with Madame Web (Spider-Man spin-off) and spider web background.
Madame Web trailer shows crazy Spider-Man variants, lookalikes

Andrew Korpan ·

The film centered on the titular character, played by Leto, who transforms into a vampire in his search for a cure to his rare and deadly blood disease. While it was met with largely negative feedback and poor box office returns when it released in March 2022, Morbius became a source of endless memes following its release. The most popular of these was “Its Morbin' Time,” in a play on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and was enough to convince Sony to re-release the film in 1,000 theaters in June 2022.

Morbius faired even worse on its second go-around, though, as it only grossed $280,000 before quickly getting pulled again from theaters.

Madame Web is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2024.