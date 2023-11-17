The debut trailer for Madame Web has already become a source of endless memes and gifs all across social media.

Sony's live-action cinematic spider-verse has provided the internet with plenty of material since the first Venom movie in 2018, and it appears this will be the same for Madame Web after the release of its first trailer.

Madame Web's debut trailer took the internet by storm almost immediately after its dropped online Wednesday to give audiences a first look at Dakota Johnson as the titular clairvoyant. Viewers quickly had a field day with the trailer thanks to its hectic pace, throwback tone, and the cheesy dialogue delivered with, at times, equally cheesy delivery from the cast, according to Polygon.

One line users latched to and have had a proverbial field day with is Johnson remarking on her family's history with the film's villain, Ezekial Sims, played by Tahar Rahim.

He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.#MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/nfnernmkA1 — S.E. Tye (@MisterTye) November 16, 2023

"Billy, this is Madame Web. It's one of the newest entries in the Sony Spider-Man Cinematic Universe. It's flaw is he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." pic.twitter.com/93BtmUvG9F — Dan Port (@DanPort) November 16, 2023

What if i told you he was in the amazon with your mom right before she died?#MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/ucZ6TFVkBb — R3STRIKT3D⁷ (@R3STRIKT3D) November 16, 2023

It’s true! I was in the Amazon with her mother when she was researching spiders right before she died! #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/7Kp025FqQD — Nathanael Reyes (@NatReyes96) November 15, 2023

It is the latest in a long history of Sony's spider-verse movies getting meme'd to death by the internet, starting with the line “we are Venom” from the first Venom's own debut trailer. Things only escalated from there with characters like Carnage, Morbius, and Kraven all getting the cinematic spotlight in the Spider-Man cinematic universe that doesn't actually feature Spider-Man.

However, the apparent peak of this meme culture surrounding the films belongs to 2022's Morbius starring Jared Leto.

The film centered on the titular character, played by Leto, who transforms into a vampire in his search for a cure to his rare and deadly blood disease. While it was met with largely negative feedback and poor box office returns when it released in March 2022, Morbius became a source of endless memes following its release. The most popular of these was “Its Morbin' Time,” in a play on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and was enough to convince Sony to re-release the film in 1,000 theaters in June 2022.

Morbius faired even worse on its second go-around, though, as it only grossed $280,000 before quickly getting pulled again from theaters.

Madame Web is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2024.