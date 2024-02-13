The first reactions for Madame Web flamed Sony's latest Spider-Man spin-off film.

The first reactions for the forthcoming Sony Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, are in. It's not looking good for the film.

And that's a shame, as the new film features the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor in its cast. The film follows Cassandra Webb (Johnson) who discovers a trio of young girls with special powers. They are also being hunted by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Madame Web's first reactions

Critics finally got a chance to screen the new Sony Spider-Man spin-off. The reactions were not kind.

Cris Parker called the film an “embarrassing mess” in his flaming reaction. “Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen,” he said. “Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing, & all around laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene [that] someone approved this.” He did note that the “memes will redeem it.”

#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen. Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing, & all around laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene someone approved this. The memes will redeem it pic.twitter.com/wwxBZmzf1f — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 13, 2024

A critic from The Hollywood Handle called the film “clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy.” They did credit the cinematography and an “interesting concept,” but the film suffers from “terrible execution.”

#MadameWeb is a clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy movie packed with some mediocre editing and performances. Even though it had solid cinematography and an interesting concept, it couldn't be saved due to its terrible execution. Full review dropping at 9am. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/i2mGhchJzI — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 13, 2024

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky credited the cast for trying “with what they're given,” but ultimately had little to no positive things to say. She also noted that the film's 116-minute runtime is “too long.”

Madame Web suffers from a weak villain, cringey dialogue & a too long runtime. However, there are a few bright spots mixed in like incredible costumes (even if they only get minutes of screentime) and the always funny Adam Scott. The cast tries with what they're given. #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/BTkUc4Vy2b — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 13, 2024

Not all of the reactions were negative, though. Emmanuel Noisette went into Madame Web with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how they utilized some of the powers. However, they noted that it “felt like Sony was trolling us the whole time for not having Spider-Man in the film.” In the end, at least it's better than Morbius!