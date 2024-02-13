The first reactions for the forthcoming Sony Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, are in. It's not looking good for the film.

And that's a shame, as the new film features the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor in its cast. The film follows Cassandra Webb (Johnson) who discovers a trio of young girls with special powers. They are also being hunted by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Madame Web's first reactions

Critics finally got a chance to screen the new Sony Spider-Man spin-off. The reactions were not kind.

Cris Parker called the film an “embarrassing mess” in his flaming reaction. “Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen,” he said. “Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing, & all around laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene [that] someone approved this.” He did note that the “memes will redeem it.”

A critic from The Hollywood Handle called the film “clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy.” They did credit the cinematography and an “interesting concept,” but the film suffers from “terrible execution.”

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky credited the cast for trying “with what they're given,” but ultimately had little to no positive things to say. She also noted that the film's 116-minute runtime is “too long.”

Not all of the reactions were negative, though. Emmanuel Noisette went into Madame Web with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how they utilized some of the powers. However, they noted that it “felt like Sony was trolling us the whole time for not having Spider-Man in the film.” In the end, at least it's better than Morbius!