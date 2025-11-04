New York Jets fan and broadcaster Mike Greenberg is giving his two cents about the blockbuster trade New York made on Tuesday, involving Sauce Gardner. The Jets sent Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts, for two first-round NFL Draft picks.

The Colts get Gardner, while the Jets get a first round selection in the 2026 Draft, as well as the 2027 Draft. New York also gets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. It was one of two big moves New York made ahead of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

Greenberg approved of the trade that sent Gardner out the door.

“I will forever root for Sauce, he’s a good player and a good guy. But this is a fabulous trade for the Jets,” Greenberg said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Colts certainly loved the move.

“He was a player that we scouted heavily coming out of college and there's a reason he was the fourth overall pick,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement, per ESPN. “Sauce is a proven cornerback. His skill and competitive nature will elevate everyone's play on the defensive unit. We're thrilled he's a Colt.”

The Jets are 1-7 on the season, and looking like a team about to implode. New York also traded defensive star Quinnen Williams on Tuesday to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jets hope to build for the future

Article Continues Below

Jets fans were left stunned by the moves ahead of Tuesday's deadline. So was Jets running back Breece Hall, who reportedly now wants out of New York.

New York had just won its first game of the season, nipping the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets are now 1-7 on the year, under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn will certainly be coaching the rest of the season with a weakened defense, since Gardner and Williams are now gone.

Gardner posted a farewell message to the Big Apple, after his trade.

“New York it's been real,” Gardner said in a message posted on social media.

Time will tell if these trades help New York. The franchise hasn't made the AFC Playoffs in more than a decade. It's been since 2015 that the Jets even posted a winning season.