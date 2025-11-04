The New York Jets shocked the NFL by going on a fire sale on Tuesday. New York traded away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in what appears to be a complete roster reset. But there is one player who the Jets will not consider trading ahead of NFL's trade deadline.

The Jets are reportedly unwilling to trade wide receiver Garrett Wilson, per Jets reporter Connor Hughes.

“Spoke to a team that called the #Jets recently about WR Garrett Wilson. With Sauce Gardner dealt, feeling around the NFL is anyone can be had,” Hughes wrote on social media on Tuesday. “Not the case with Wilson. Conversations did not progress. He's untouchable.”

New York signed Wilson to a four-year, $130 million contract back in July. But the fact that Wilson signed a contract was not evidence enough that he is untouchable.

After all, the Jets gave Sauce a similar contract but still traded him to the Colts.

Wilson has been a solid contributor during his tenure with the Jets. He went over 1,000 receiving yards during his first three seasons, but he is not on pace to match that production in 2025. He has 36 receptions for 395 receiving yards and four touchdowns in six games played this year.

Whatever the future holds for the Jets, it seems that Wilson will be a part of it.

Jets have massive haul of picks to rebuild team over next two offseasons

Jets fans may be devastated to lose their two best players on the same day. But the plus side is that New York has everything it needs to rebuild the roster quickly over the next few seasons.

New York now has two first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2026, per Ari Meirov. They also have three first-round picks in 2027.

The Jets also picked up defensive tackle Mazi Smith from the Cowboys and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell from the Colts.

Head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey now have the opportunity to build the Jets from the ground up. Just like Glenn saw the Lions do under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

New York gains a few advantages by having so many draft picks.

They can attack premium positions, especially quarterback, in the draft because of their extra capital. Or simply select a ton of young players on cheap rookie contracts.

Either way, the legacy of the Aaron Glenn regime will be written over the next two offseasons.