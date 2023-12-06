Overall, this update feels a lot lighter than previous ones.

The new Madden 24 Title Update 6 released today, bringing several improvements to Gameplay, Franchise, and Ultimate Team. Overall, this update feels a lot lighter than previous ones. No New X-Factors, Superstar Abilities, or special modes make their way into this update. Instead, Madden 24 Title Update 6 seems to focus solely on improving the overall experience across two key modes.

Madden 24 Title Update 6 Full Patch Notes & Improvements

Title Update 6 is LIVE NOW in #Madden24! 🏈 Gameplay Improvements

🔧 Superstar and Franchise Fixes

🎮 MUT Updates

🥶 Zero Chill Coming Soon! Learn More in Gridiron Notes⬇️ https://t.co/7VSLBOStaK — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 6, 2023

Madden 24 Title Update 6 – GAMEPLAY:

Fixed an issue granting blockers a significant bonus to win-chance on RPO plays vs. defensive sets with 3 or less pass rushers. DEV NOTE: There is exploit-prevention logic that increases the offensive line blocking win-chance when heavy offensive sets are matched up against light sub defensive sets with 3 or less ‘bigs’ rushing the passer; this logic was activating on RPO plays incorrectly.

Tuning to reduce catch-penalty on catches where the receiver has to catch the ball behind or use a back-shoulder catch.

Fixed an issue in pass-block targeting that was allowing a pass rusher through unblocked when hovering a defender over the A-gap in the Dollar 3-2 DB Fire Press play.

Variety of general stability improvements.

FRANCHISE MODE:

Fixed various Server issues that would cause disconnects.

Additionally, fixed various stability/crash issues.

Madden 24 Title Update 6 – MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM:

Fixed an issue that would cause the user to become softlocked after returning from the new currency screen during the Most Feared event.

Resolved an issue where EA Play Pro members were not receiving their monthly points.

Additionally, fixed an issue where reward reports were missing the source information.

Various text and visual improvements.

NFL AUTHENTICITY – Player Likeness Updates:

Seahawks QB Brett Rypien

Chargers QB Easton Stick

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham

UI:

Fixed issue with missing UI after accessing the Notification Center from the Main Menu.

Additionally, fixed soft lock when dismissing the Friend Picker in PAF Online H2H.

Various stability updates.

Madden 24 Title Update 6 – AUDIO:

Fixed a stability issue with audio that would occur after a challenge.

And that wraps it up for the Madden 24 Title Update 6 Patch Notes. Overall, this update felt smaller than previous ones. However, at least it addressed a few issues, like the softlocking in Ultimate Team, and the crashing issues in Franchise. Madden 24 currently enjoys its Season 3 of Ultimate Team, which brought several new player items and more to collect.

Additionally, check out some of our other Madden 24 content, like our roster update releases and NFL Predictions via simulation.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.