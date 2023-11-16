Additionally, the new Madden 24 Update adds updates to general gameplay and Franchise, as well as improvements to audio and authenticity.

A new Madden 24 Title Update 5 released today, adding new X-Factor Players and Abilities. Additionally, the new Madden 24 Update adds updates to general gameplay and Franchise, as well as improvements to audio and authenticity. Overall, the newest Madden 24 Update comes just in time for the Thanksgiving games, which take place next week. So Madden 24 players can enjoy some Turkey while watching the game, and maybe play a few of their own against relatives.

Madden 24 Title Update 5 Full Patch Notes & Improvements

Sauce Gardner gains a Superstar X-Factor in TU5 Live Now! 🚨 ✅ New X-Factor & Ability Updates

✅ Season 3 & Cover Refresh

✅ MUT & Superstar Updates

✅ Franchise & Gameplay Updates

✅ Audio & Authenticity Fixes Click below to Learn More 🔽https://t.co/igZmWAzINP… pic.twitter.com/PhDnCGUl5B — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 16, 2023

Madden 24 Title Update 5 – X-Factor Mid Season Shuffle

New X-Factor Players and Added Abilities:

DEV NOTE: New abilities shown here are not available on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions. However, changes to X-Factor and Superstar players will be available on all platforms for Play Now and Regular Games.

Jets – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner Shutdown (X-Factor)

Cowboys – DeMarcus Lawrence Run Stuffer (X-Factor) No Outsiders Instant Rebate Edge Threat

Saints – Marshon Lattimore Shutdown (X-Factor) Bench Press

Falcons – Jessie Bates III Shutdown (X-Factor) Pick Artist



New Superstar Players and Added Abilities:

Rams – Puka Nacua Short Out Elite Mid In Elite

Texans – CJ Stroud Lofting Deadeye

Cowboys – Tony Pollard Reach For It Jukebox

Falcons – Bijan Robinson Jukebox Energizer

Eagles – DeVonta Smith Runoff Elite Mid Out Elite

Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa Sideline Deadeye Fearless

49ers – Brock Purdy Gutsy Scrambler Inside Deadeye

Vikings – T.J. Hockenson Mid Inside Elite Short Inside Elite

Jaguars – Foyesade Oluokun Tackle Supreme Flat Zone KO

Seahawks – Kenneth Walker III Arm Bar Matchup Nightmare

Eagles – Jalen Carter Unpredictable Reach Elite

Jaguars – Josh Allen Edge Threat Strip Specialist

49ers – Brandon Aiyuk Mid In Elite Deep In Elite

Eagles – D'Andre Swift Balance Beam Energizer

Lions – Aidan Hutchinson Edge Threat BOGO



Downgraded X-Factor Players:

Dalvin Cook

DeForest Buckner

Joe Burrow

Joey Bosa

Downgraded Superstar Players:

Chandler Jones

Alvin Kamara

Calais Campbell

Tee Higgins

Fletcher Cox

Madden 24 Title Update 5 – GAMEPLAY:

Re-Fixed the issue causing the kick meter menu to move after a pause and sometimes cover up the kick meter. DEV NOTE: Due to an integration issue merging the two previous title updates, a specific UI package did not reload appropriately in the latest patch and re-introduced this kicking menu issue.

Fixed an issue with avoidance logic sometimes causing receivers to stop their route when running a slant route.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing a user-controlled defender to attempt an effort-catch instead of an actual catch attempt.

Fixed an issue causing the ‘Poor Visibility’ Dynamic Gameday modifier to impact the QB on the home team.

Fixed an issue causing the kick returner to sometimes warp/slide when catching a kickoff.

Fixed several issues preventing safeties in man coverage from aligning appropriately to split out running backs in the Dime 2-3 formation.

Fixed an issue causing the tight end to align offsides when using an audible to go from Gun Empty HB Wide to Gun Empty Chips Quad.

Fixed a rare issue preventing the ball carrier from being ruled down correctly after falling from a trip/stumble resulting from a low dive tackle from behind.

Fixed an issue causing a player to freeze after attempting an early lunge tackle out of bounds.

Tuning to increase interception catch-chance.

Blocking:

Fixed an issue preventing the right tackle from targeting the defensive end when next to a block-and-release tight end.

Fixed an issue preventing the defensive end from getting targeted after using a hot route to put a tight-split receiver in a block-and-release assignment into a streak route.

Fixed an issue causing defensive linemen to sometimes get stuck in certain blocking animations for the entire play.

Fixed an issue causing an elite edge rusher engaged in a double team to shed to the inside, allowing the QB to easily escape the pocket.

Fixed an issue causing the center and guard to run into each other on the RPO Pin Alert Bubble play.

Fixed an issue causing the pulling guard to stutter-step after coming out of his stance when running Gun Slot Offset RPO Counter Read.

Fixed an issue allowing the blitzing nickelback to be unblocked on Dollar DB Fire 2 vs. I-Form Slot Close.

Post Play:

Added new signature walks, stances, gestures, and facial animations for: Bills QB Josh Allen Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Fixed the chest-pound celebration for 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey so he places the ball in the correct hand.

Fixed an issue causing Cardinals QB Kyler Murrary’s feet/body to sometimes twitch after the whistle.

Fixed an issue causing the ball to flip/warp in the QB’s hands when transitioning into a Pocket-idle animation from an under-center 5-step dropback.

Madden 24 Title Update 5 – FRANCHISE MODE

DEV NOTE: The following changes are exclusive to the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Updated Franchise Superstar/X-Factor abilities to align with Front End.

Reworked Franchise Tag Selection Logic for AI Controlled Teams. DEV NOTE: AI controlled teams will look into using the Franchise Tag based on a variety of new factors. The AI will factor in the player’s development trait which helps make up his overall player value. They will also look at the player’s desired contract and compare that to the Franchise Tag salary for their specific position as another factor into who they will tag.

Desired Contract Earnings will now scale relative to the Salary Cap Growth at the end of each Season. DEV NOTE: Previously as you would get further along in your Franchise, the overall Salary Cap would go up, but players’ desired contracts at their position would not go up equally.

Fixed a handful of Franchise News text bugs. DEV NOTE: This update is implemented on all platforms.



Madden 24 Title Update 5 – MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM:

Fixed an issue where Event specific currencies would randomly disappear from the screen and reappear later.

Fixed an issue in SSKO that would auto-select the second pick.

Fixed an issue that caused field passes in the Live Events tab to not have filled progress bars even if the field pass was complete.

Fix an issue that caused the archetype text on cards to turn gray and become difficult to read.

Fixed an issue that caused the point balance to visually display 0 after attempting to purchase a field pass level without enough points.

Fixed an issue where the direct purchase panel on the play tab was not updating how many packs had been purchased.

Fixed an issue that caused the timer on champions events to disappear after starting a champions game.

Fixed an issue that caused stats not to populate when comparing players in a field pass.

Fixed an issue that caused the field pass bar not to update after purchasing a field pass level until the user re-entered MUT.

Updated Headliners XP items to display proper rarity.

Removed the sets menu tile if there are no sets present.

Fixed an issue that caused an error in squads when trying to view a teammate’s lineup.

Added Rank icons to the Champions leaderboard.

SUPERSTAR MODE:

Fixed an issue where incorrect stats were showing for my CAP during Off Season flow.

Fixed an issue where the “Lions Roar Back” news portrait had a Panthers player in the background.

Fixed an issue where Get 2+ Hitsticks progress was shown as 0/1 in game.

Fixed an issue where the Washington Football Team jersey was being used for Commanders.

Fixed an issue where Patrick Mahomes' logo appears as the Raiders on “Opposites Attract” news.

Fixed various script loss and crash issues related to stability.

Fixed an issue where REP appeared instead of XP in the Booster Description on the Customize screen.

Fixed an issue where the 3D avatar was not displayed in the Booster screen.

Fixed an issue where animations appeared locked after purchase if not equipped during the purchase flow.

Fixed an issue in Showdown Mode where the player was taken to the hub screen after returning from an event.

Fixed an issue in Showdown Mode where player hud was overlapping the EGF screen after leveling up in an SD match.

Fixed an issue causing a broken gameplay camera when attempting to use hurry-up offense on 3rd down.

NFL AUTHENTICITY:

Fixed multiple gloves with logo-mirroring issues, specifically Jordan and Adidas branded gloves.

Fixed multiple issues around generic head hair/skin areas.

Fixed Patriots warning label color on helmet.

Fixed Melvin Gordon’s skull cap placement.

Fixed Broncos White helmet side logo to be accurate.

Fixed issue with Browns front number placement on their 2017 uniforms.

Fixed issue with Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 cleat appearing black on one side.

Fixed a number of small clipping issues on coach and player heads.

Updated Derek Carr’s hair and beard.

PRESENTATION:

Fixed text for wipe in pregame at international stadiums.

Fixed post play camera appearing inside the edge wall near midfield at MCS stadium.

Fixed out-of-focus post play camera of head coach on the sideline.

UI:

Various stability updates.

Various player portrait updates.

Various UI polish updates.

AUDIO:

Fixed the issue with player spotlight audio being cut off during pregame.

That wraps it up for this update's full Gridiron notes. Overall, the new update should improve many technical issues, though many gameplay issues still remain. One such example includes an abundance of dropped passes, even from the best receivers in the game. The developers addressed this in previous updates, but only for certain modes. However, we still feel receivers drop balls a bit to much, even when wide open in the field.

Check out some more of our Madden content, like our Madden 24 Simulation series. Additionally, the developer releases a new Roster Update every week, giving players something to look forward to during the season.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.