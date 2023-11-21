For years now, EA Sports updates the rosters on their latest Madden game every week.

Madden 24's Week 12 Roster Update Release Date is approaching, bringing rating adjustments and more to the game. For years now, EA Sports updates the rosters on their latest Madden game every week. Each update doesn't change any gameplay or fix any bugs. However, the weekly Roster Update addresses any new roster changes, FA acquisitions, or player rating adjustments. So, when does it come out?

Madden 24 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date

Based on previous weeks, we believe the Madden 24 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date to be Thursday, November 23rd. However, the release date could come later depending on Thanksgiving. If that's the case, expect the roster update to come out between Friday and Sunday morning before kick-off.

For those new to Madden, visit our roster update guide. Overall, the whole process itself is easy and only takes a few moments to complete. However, make sure your internet connection is up and running.

The player rating changes should be interesting after Week 11 of the NFL season. We expect many Chiefs receivers to lose points (maybe even Travis Kelce, too) for their awful performance on MNF against the Eagles. The team now leads the league in dropped passes (26) after dropping five against the Eagles this weekend. Three of those drops came on the last drive, including one on 4th-and-25 which would've kept the game alive.

We're curious now to see what'll happen with various Bengals players OVRs, especially on offense after this week. Joe Burrow's season-ending injury could also signal an end to what's been a frustrating year for Cincy. After a 1-3 start, the team won four in a row in an effort to rebound like they have in previous years. However, with a tough competition in the AFC North, the Bengals' chances don't look as good as they once did.

We look forward to some exciting Week 12 matchups, including our annual Thanksgiving Day Games. Additionally, the weekend include some exciting matchups, like the Jaguars-Texans rematch, and the Buffalo Bills taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in their Kelly Green attire.

Madden 24 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

For more NFL and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.