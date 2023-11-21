Television cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdez-Scantling's angry reaction after his dropped ball on MNF.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling is still fuming over his dropped potential go-ahead touchdown catch in their 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on MNF. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had a chance to win the game in the waning moments but couldn't get his hands on the ball.

The Chiefs had the ball on 2nd-and-10 from their 49-yard line with 1:50 left in the game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back and passed the ball downfield to Marquez Valdez-Scantling. The latter caught the ball in stride at the five-yard line but unfortunately dropped it in the end zone.

To make matters worse for Valdez-Scantling, Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby was well behind him during the play. Had the Chiefs wide receiver caught the ball, Kansas City would've prevailed in their Super Bowl rematch with Philly on MNF.

Television cameras caught an irate Marquez Valdez-Scantling slamming his helmet in the tunnel after the game. Nobody can blame him for that.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling was IRATE in the tunnel after his crucial late-game drop 😡pic.twitter.com/A3uJin17BF https://t.co/uF9ljxx1vU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

Alas, the Chiefs couldn't capitalize in their next two possessions. They eventually turned the ball over on downs. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles milked the clock and dealt the Chiefs their third loss of the season.

To nobody's surprise, fans set social media ablaze after Marquez Valdez-Scantling's dropped ball on MNF.

Kansas City suffered a double whammy after wide receiver Mecole Hardman injured his thumb against the Eagles in the first half of MNF. Fortunately, it seems the injury wasn't serious.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling and the defending Super Bowl champs look to regroup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.