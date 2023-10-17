As we approach Week 7 of the NFL season, Madden 24 fans once again look forward to the Week 7 Roster Update. Every new Madden game for years now lets the player download weekly roster updates. These updates take into account any rating changes, free agent signings, trades, and so on. While we haven't seen any major blockbuster trades this season, there's always something worth checking out. While EA Sports technically never states the roster updates, we have a good feeling based on prior updates.

Madden 24 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date

Based on prior updates, we believe the Madden 24 Week 7 Roster Update Release date to be Thursday, October 19th. Like previous roster updates, we expect this one to drop just hours before the Jaguars take on the Saints this Thursday Night. EA sports will once again adjust any player ratings and roster changes. However, those expecting updates to player likeness most likely have to wait until the next title update.

If you're unsure how to update your rosters in Madden 24, check out our dedicated guide on how to do so. The process itself takes only a few moments to complete, though it does require an internet connection to perform.

Week 6 of the NFL season brought a lot of jaw-dropping moments to the year. Both the 49ers and Eagles got upset over the weekend while the Buffalo Bills barely brushed past the Giants. We also saw some unfortunate injuries take players off the field like Anthony Richardson, Justin Fields, Ryan Tannehill, Christian McCaffrey, Lane Johnson, and more. We'll see how things shape up as the season goes on.

We'll likely see more Miami Dolphins players' ratings go up once again after a dominant victory against the Carolina Panthers. Tyreek Hill is on pace to reach over 2,000 yards this season should he continue to play he has been.

That's everything you need to know about Madden 24's Week 7 Roster Update Release Date. The latest Madden title dropped back in August for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store). ClutchPoints received a PS5 copy for review, giving it a 5.5/10.

