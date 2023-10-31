We now approach Week 9 of the NFL season, with the Madden 24 weekly Roster Update on the way. Throughout the NFL season, the Madden dev team makes weekly adjustments to the game's rosters. Typically, these changes include player ratings, but they also might include new Free Agent signings and trade acquisitions. This week marks an important one, as the NFL trade deadline strikes at 4 p.m. ET today.

Madden 24 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date

Like previous weeks, we anticipate the Week 9 Roster Update Release Date to be Thursday, November 2nd. The actual update itself should roll out sometime before the Titans take on the Steelers on TNF. As always, expect this roster update to include several player ratings adjustments. Additionally, any free agent signings and trades up to this point should also be accounted for. However, the roster updates do not include updates to player likeness.

If you're new to the series or just picked up the game, check out our guide on how to update your rosters. All you need is an internet connection and the process only takes a few moments to complete.

Week 8 of the NFL season brought some pretty interesting headlines. Firstly, we saw rookie QB Will Levis connect with veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins three times as the Titans enjoyed a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Hopefully the two continue to build on that performance so the young signal-caller can show teams what they missed out on.

Secondly, the Carolina Panthers won their first game this season after a hard-fought 15-13 victory against Houston. Bryce Young continues to slowly improve as the Panthers' sole focus relies on team building around their first overall pick. And lastly, we saw Kirk Cousin's season come to an abrupt end after a horrific injury to his achilles. Minnesota seems content with their current QB room, but a trade could happen at any time.

Madden 24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store). ClutchPoints received a copy of the game for review, giving it a 5.5/10 score.

