The new Madden 25 Player Ratings Update has arrived just in time for Week 7, and various players like Derrick Henry and Patrick Surtain II received significant boosts to their OVR. Furthermore, several other players received some adjustments in this update based on their Week 6 (and seasonal) performance. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Player Ratings Update for Week 7.

Madden 25 Player Ratings Update For Week 7

We listed a few players who received a significant boost to their Madden 25 Player Ratings in Week 7 based on their performance so far:

Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) – 97 OVR (+1)

The Ravens offense looks complete with Jackson under center and Henry in the backfield. The former Titan ranks first in rushing touchdowns, yards, and carries in the entire NFL. Although Henry turns 31 in January, he seems to have no problem taking on a heavy workload. In the team's 30-23 victory over Washington, Henry carried the ball 24 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. At this point, EA Sports should consider putting Henry in the 99 Club.

Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) – 97 OVR (+1)

The best cornerback in the league creeps closer to the 99 Club. However, Surtain was out for last night's victory over the Saints since the star CB was still in the concussion protocol. Denver's defense didn't need him last night, but he sure would've been helpful against the Chargers. When Surtain II is ready to return, we expect he'll remind NFL fans everywhere why he's rated so high. Plus, at 24 years old, you definitely want to trade for this man in Madden 25 Franchise mode.

Dexter Lawrence II (New York Giants) – 96 OVR (+1)

Lawrence and the Giants' defense actually played very well against Cincinnati. He also racked up his 7th sack of the year in just six games.The Giants might be 2-4, but don't blame players like Lawrence for that record. He's creeping up closer to a 99 OVR, and could reach it if he continues to play well this year. Furthermore, the 26 year old Nose Tackle also makes for a great player to look out for in Madden 25 Franchise Mode.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – 94 OVR (+1)

Burrow and the Bengals got off to a bad start this year. But the team is 2-1 in their last three games, and the offense has scored 33 or more points in three of their last four contests. Still, starting the year off like this is not something the Bengals want to keep doing, but they must. So they'll continue to rely on superstars like Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase as they head to Cleveland this weekend.

Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) – 90 OVR (+2)

McKinney's five interceptions ranks 1st in the NFL, as the Packers' defense has held opponents to under 20 points in 4 out of 6 games. McKinney was a great FA signing by the Packers. The Packers also have the best turnover differential in the league (9), and it's thanks to McKinney, who has 6 of the 17 total turnovers this team has forced this year. We think his Madden 25 rating might get higher in the coming weeks.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden Player Rating ahead of Week 7:

Aidan Hutchinson – 94 OVR (+1)

Mike Evans – 94 OVR (+1)

Ja'Marr Chase – 93 OVR (+1)

Trent McDuffie – 92 OVR (+1)

Josh Jacobs – 89 OVR (+1)

D.K. Metcalf – 89 OVR (+2)

Kendall Fuller – 88 OVR (+1)

Brian Branch – 86 OVR (+1)

Chris Godwin – 86 OVR (+1)

David Montgomery – 85 OVR (+1)

Christian Gonzales – 85 OVR (+4)

Zay Flowers – 85 OVR (+1)

James Conner – 85 OVR (+1)

C.J. Stroud – 85 OVR (+2)

Will Anderson Jr – 85 OVR (+1)

Bijan Robinson – 84 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 83 OVR (+1)

Brock Bowers – 81 OVR (+2)

However, many players received a decrease to their Madden 25 player rating ahead of Week 7:

Sauce Gardner – 96 OVR (-1)

Zack Martin – 95 OVR (-2)

Jalen Ramsey – 95 OVR (-1)

Josh Allen – 93 OVR (-1)

Davante Adams – 92 OVR (-2)

Lavonte David – 89 OVR (-1)

Dak Prescott – 89 OVR (-1)

L'Jarius Sneed – 89 OVR (-3)

Jonathan Allen – 88 OVR (-1)

Justin Simmons – 88 OVR (-2)

Darius Slay Jr – 87 OVR (-1)

Tyler Lockett – 87 OVR (-1)

Keenan Allen – 87 OVR (-3)

Trevon Diggs – 87 OVR (-1)

Travis Etienne Jr – 88 OVR (-1)

Michael Pittman Jr – 85 OVR (-1)

Justin Herbert – 84 OVR (-2)

George Pickens – 83 OVR (-2)

Calvin Ridley – 81 OVR (-2)

Overall, that includes all the biggest movers in the Madden 25 Player Ratings ahead of Week 7. However, feel free to browse through the full player ratings to see the full changes for each team. Additionally, EA Sports will continue to release new player updates after each week. So keep checking back to see the biggest movers.

And speaking of Week 7, it kicked off last night when the Denver Broncos routed the Saints 33-10. New Orleans' offense, which was spectacular in the first two weeks of the season, has crumbled into one of the worst. Furthermore, the Broncos even contained Saints' RB Alvin Kamara, who only gained 24 yards on 13 total touches.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.