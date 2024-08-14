There are plenty of ways to catch the ball as a receiver in Madden 25. However, knowing when to use each catch type is something you should try to learn as soon as possible. Madden 25 features four different catch types, all of which you might need to use to get first downs and put points on the board. Without further ado, let's see how to catch the ball in Madden 25.

How Do You Catch the Ball in Madden 25?

Overall, Madden 25 features four different catch types to use in-game:

Catch Type PlayStation Xbox Aggressive Catch Triangle Y Possession Catch X A Run After Catch Square X One-Handed Catch L1 LB

Additionally, you can also just throw the ball to the receiver, and they should be able to make a standard catch without pressing any extra buttons. However, let's explain each unique catch type and when to use them.

Aggressive Catches, are when your receiver needs to make an aggressive move for the ball. This works in situations when your WR is only being covered by one defender. If the defender is close to them, you can use an aggressive catch to fight harder for the ball and come down with it. However, aggressive catches reduce a receiver's chance of catching the ball. Therefore, don't use it recklessly.

Possession Catches increase the receiver's ability to catch the ball at the cost of being able to gain yards after the catch. This works well in situations when you just need to move the chains or score a touchdown. Is DeVonta Smith wide open on a shallow route in the end zone? Throw it to him, press X (PS) or A (Xbox), and he should come down with it no problem.

A Run After Catch, as the name suggests, lets the receiver continue running after the catch at optimal speed. Use this when you have a wide open receiver with room to run. For example, if you hit Puka Nacua on a slant route, press Square (PS) or X (Xbox) so he can continue to run past defenders. However, using a Run After Catch type sometimes affects your ability to catch the ball when battling with a defender.

Lastly, Madden 25 introduces a new One-Handed Catch mechanic. Overall, this new feature acts as an even more aggressive catch type. Honestly, there's little reason to use it unless you have Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson and want to flex. Like Aggressive Catches, they may work in situations where only one defender is covering your top receiver.

Overall, that's everything you need to know on how to catch a ball in Madden 25. We hope this guide helped you learn the different catch types and when to use them. If you're looking for more Madden 25 content, check out our guides on how to pass, or even create your own custom playbook.

