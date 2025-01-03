The Madden 25 Player Ratings For Week 18 arrived, and players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen are getting even closer to joining the 99 Club. Week 18 is upon us, which means players on non-playoff-bound teams have one last chance to change their ratings based on their performance. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 25 Player Ratings for Week 18.

Madden 25 Player Ratings For Week 18 – Saquon Barkley Snubbed From 99 Club

Expand Tweet

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – 98 OVR (+1) – Madden 25 Player Ratings

It's simple – if Derrick Henry is in the 99 Club, then Saquon Barkley should be too. Any HB that records over 2,200 yards and scores 15 touchdowns in a season should join the club. But above all that, Barkley has literally been the catalyst that drives the Eagles' offense this year. While the passing game wasn't flashy, it was Barkley and the Eagles' Offensive Line that took the league by storm. He won't play in Week 18 (a wise decision), so we're not sure if EA Sports will add him to the club afterwards.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bils – 98 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

Allen likely won't play in Week 18, but he enjoyed a very successful season. He scored 40 total touchdowns while only turning the ball over eight times in sixteen games. While his passing yardage total was down, Allen and the Bills rank second in the league in points per game (31.8). If not for Lamar Jackson, we think Allen and Barkley would be fighting head-to-head for the MVP award.

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens – 91 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

Hamilton recorded an interception in the Raven's 31-2 stomping over Houston. Baltimore's defense has been playing very well these past few weeks. They haven't allowed a team to score over 24 points in a game since the team's 35-34 win over Cincinnati back in November. And during that stretch, only two teams have scored 20+ points on them. Kyle Hamilton definitely deserves credit for his contributions.

Christian Gonzales, New England Patriots – 89 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

Throughout the season we've been keeping our eye on Gonzales, who's now the best player on the team in terms of OVR. You don't hear about him often, which is everything you need to know to suggest he's a good CB. QBs generally do not want to throw his way because he can make tackles and play tough in coverage. Overall, we feel he'll only get better from here.

Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions – 89 OVR (+2)

Expand Tweet

It hasn't been easy for Detroit, especially with all the injuries on the team. But players like Kerby Joseph have still kept balling out to keep the Lions at #1 in the NFC. Joseph recorded two interceptions against the 49ers, increasing his season total to 9. He'll need to really shine this weekend, as Detroit's season-finale is their most important game of the year. They face Minnesota on Sunday Night.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles – 86 OVR (+2)

In the first three weeks of the year, Gardner-Johnson looked awful. But just like the rest of the team, he's been a whole new beast since the Bye week. Since Week 8, he's recorded six interceptions, one of which he returned for a 70-yard TD last week against Dallas. He now leads the team in interceptions, and the Eagles' ranks among one of the best in the league. Overall, they allow only 18.1 points per game (3rd) along with just 280.9 yards per game (1st).

Overall, that includes some of the biggest movers in the Madden 25 Player Ratings for Week 18. Unfortunately, EA Sports did not yet update their Madden 25 Ratings Page to reflect these changes. Therefore, we are unable to provide a list of notable players who received OVR adjustments. However, if you update your rosters in-game, you should be able to see the current ratings for each player.

Two other players we do know who received adjustments include:

Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals – 80 OVR (+6 in last two weeks)

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles, – 81 OVR (+2)

The two young CBs have played very well this year. In fact, it seems several DBs earned a ratings boost. Out of the eight players we talked about, six of them play either the Cornerback or Safety position.

Week 18 marks the final week of the regular season. If your team was eliminated from the playoffs, this is your last chance to see them before the offseason begins. At this point, most postseason spots have been clinched, but teams are still fighting for a better seed, or the top spot in their division. And if you're lucky enough, your team is resting their starters this week in preparation for the next round.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.