The newest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update has arrived one week before the Super Bowl, with several players receiving some OVR adjustments. These ratings mostly focus on teams who've played in the Conference Championship Games. Overall, these updates don't add any gameplay changes. Instead these ratings updates typically focus on player ratings, injuries, FA signings, and so on. Without further ado, let's look at our biggest winners and losers before the Super Bowl.

Madden 25 Player Ratings Update For Super Bowl LIX

Overall, the most notable player ratings in this Madden 25 Super Bowl Roster Update include:

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles – 98 OVR (+1)

The veteran tackle is an integral piece to a dominant Eagles' offensive line. It all starts in the trenches, and Johnson has been a key part in keeping plays alive for both Barkey and Hurts. With Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Mekhi Becton, this Philly O-line does not mess around.

Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs – 94 OVR (+1)

The 2024 second-team All Pro continues to have a stellar career. Already a two-time Super Bowl champ, McDuffie leads a tough defense under the leadership of Steve Spagnuolo. McDuffie will chase for his third Super Bowl ring next Sunday. However, he and the defense will have a large task of covering A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – 98 OVR (No Change)

This time last year, Christian McCaffrey was added to the 99 Club for helping his 49ers reach the Super Bowl, He deserved it because he played extremely well throughout the regular season and postseason. But if that's the case, then where in the heck is Saquon's 99 OVR? The Eagles' starting back has racked up well over 400 yards and scored five touchdowns in the playoffs this year. Now he's the key piece of the offense that'll be integral to helping the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

We know it's just a game, and that Barkley cares more about getting a ring right now. But still, it just feels weird not to see him in the club.

Other notable player OVR increases include:

Zack Baun – 89 OVR (+2)

Darius Slay Jr. – 88 OVR (+1)

James Cook – 86 OVR (+1)

Quinyon Mitchell – 85 OVR (+1)

Cooper DeJean – 83 OVR (+2)

Kareem Hunt – 82 OVR (+1)

Zach Ertz – 79 OVR (+2)

Xavier Worthy – 79 OVR (+1)

However, other players saw a decrease to their OVR this week:

Marshon Lattimore – 87 OVR (-1)

C.J. Mosley – 87 OVR (-2)

Isiah Pacheco – 85 OVR (-1)

Taron Johnson – 84 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the biggest winners and losers from the latest Madden 25 Super Bowl Roster Ratings Update. At this point, EA Sports will release one last Roster Update, which will arrive after the Super Bowl. Expect to see the ratings change based on the player performances in Super Bowl LIX. We look forward to an exciting rematch between the Chiefs and the Eagles!

