The Madden 25 Super Bowl Roster Update Release date arrives soon, allowing players to use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and (formerly) trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, January 30th. However, with the Super Bowl not coming around until February 9th, the update could arrive any time between then. But based on previous updates, the 30th seems plausible. Rest assured, you'll have updated rosters before the big game.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

We're now down to the final game of the season as the Eagles and Chiefs are set for a Super Bowl rematch. Two years ago, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in the third-highest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

While Kansas City won it again in 2024, the Eagles suffered a collapse in the 2023-2024 season. But during the offseason, the team signed Saquon Barkley, who earned over 2,000 rushing yards behind a dominant offensive line. Furthermore, they drafted more defensive talent with great players like DBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. That, along with Georgia Bulldogs Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean (injured), all make for a talented defense.

But the back-to-back Super Bowl Champs won't be intimidated by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were 15-1 before resting their starters in Week 18. And although most of the team's wins were close, they played good on every level. Patrick Mahomes started the year on a rough note, but hasn't thrown an interception since November 17th. The team also acquired veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins in a trade to bolster their receiving corps.

Regardless of who wins, we're curious to see if the Eagles can get revenge, or if the Chiefs can 3-peat.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.