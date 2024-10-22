The Madden 25 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, giving players access to the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates focus on player ratings, trades, FA Signings, and other roster changes. However, they typically do not make any gameplay adjustments or bug fixes. The ability to update your rosters in Madden is a feature that's been in the series for some time. So without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date

The Madden 25 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date is expected to arrive on Thursday, October 24th. The update will likely come shortly before the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Furthermore, check out our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes just a few moments, but requires an internet connection to complete. Once you finish downloading the update, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

There are no BYEs in Week 8, as every team will get to play this weekend. It all starts off when the Minnesota Vikings head to L.A. to face the Rams. The Vikings lost their first game of the season last week to the Lions, despite taking an early 10-0 lead. And although the Rams are 2-4, three of those losses came in one-possession games. The battle on the road might not be an easy one for Skol Nation.

The Commanders are hoping to see Jayden Daniels play this weekend against the Chicago Bears. If he does manage to suit up, we'll see an exciting battle between two Rookie QBs. Caleb Williams has showed great signs of improvement, while Daniels has fit well with Washington's offense since day 1. If Daniels can't play, we'll likely see Marcus Mariota take over for the week.

We also look forward to another potential shootout between the Buccaneers and the Falcons, but the former will likely be missing their two best offensive players. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both went down in the team's loss to Baltimore on Monday. It'll be up to Baker Mayfield to adapt to an entirely different WR setup. Meanwhile, Atlanta must rebound from an ugly 34-14 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Will Michael Penix Jr. need to take over once again if Kirk Cousins struggles?

Another interesting matchup includes the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have been struggling this year, but perhaps a win this week might set something off for one of these teams.

Lastly, Week 8 ends when the New York Giants head to Pittsburgh to play against the Steelers on Monday Night. The Giants looked like they gave up against the Eagles halfway through a disastrous 28-3 loss. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson quelled Steelers' fans fears about benching Justin Fields. Wilson scored three touchdowns as the team came back from a 15-6 deficit in the second quarter.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball. We look forward to another exciting week of Football.

