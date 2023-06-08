Through an epic video trailer announcing the game, Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen was revealed to be the next Madden NFL cover star. That's right, Josh Allen makes history as he becomes the first Buffalo Bill to be featured on the cover of Madden as he becomes the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24.

Josh Allen is Madden NFL 24 Cover Athlete

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen continues to make history, this time becoming the first Buffalo Bills player to grace the cover of a Madden game. This brand endorsement will surely even add more to Allen's $14 million net worth.

EA Sports also revealed that the game will be coming out on August 18, 2023, on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The game is now available for pre-order.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some of the improvements and upgrades advertised by EA Sports for Madden NFL 24 include improvements to FieldSENSE, as well as increased control in throwing, catching, and tackling. The game will also feature an improved character-build technology, featuring more body definition that improves the fluidity of athletic motion.

EA Sports also revealed that Superstar Mode will be returning in Madden NFL 24, which should be great news for those who missed them in 23. Superstar Mode in 24 will feature a pre-NFL story that will have the player start their journey with the Combine, hoping to build their draft stock through performance and through interviews.

Franchise Mode is also expected to improve in NFL 24, fixing the broken mess found in the previous iterations of the game mode, removing bugs, and making everything more table. More depth, as well as some mini-games, are promised to come to Franchise Mode in Madden NFL 24.

Finally, crossplay will be a feature for Madden NFL 24. The game will allow players to connect and enjoy playing together across PC, Xbox Series X, and the PS5 through crossplay.