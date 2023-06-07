The Buffalo Bills have seen their fortunes in the NFL change in recent seasons, and that is thanks in large part to the play of their star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has quickly turned himself into one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and he is the face of Buffalo's high-powered offense.

Allen is clearly one of the biggest stars in the league currently, and that has helped him earn a spot in the exclusive Madden cover athlete club, as he will be featured on the cover of the upcoming Madden NFL 24 video game, which was announced on Wednesday morning.

The athlete who ends up on the cover of the newest game in the Madden series is always a topic of discussion for a few reasons. For starters, being on the cover of the game is a prestigious honor in its own right, as only the best of the best have a chance to find themselves on the cover of football's biggest video game.

Beyond that, though, there is what is popularly known as the “Madden curse”. That is, whichever athlete finds themselves with the honor of being on the cover of the game will be subjected to a season of misery in some way. Whether it's due to injury, poor play, or some sort of heartbreak, such as losing in the Super Bowl, there is something that will ruin the cover athlete's season.

And now, this is a burden that Josh Allen will have to bear for the upcoming 2023 season. Players got a year off in 2022, with John Madden finding himself on the cover of Madden NFL 23, but Allen will now have to see if he can overcome the legendary Madden curse.

If the Bills season, or Allen's, ends up going off the rails, we can look back on Allen's involvement on the cover of Madden NFL 24 as a big reason for their struggles. But until then, Allen and the Bills will be looking to buck the trend of the notorious Madden curse.