Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The 27-year-old, who is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has been in the league since 2018. His athletic success has allowed Josh Allen to build up his net worth to $14 million in 2023.

His path to the NFL, as his story in professional football as well, is very interesting. He did not have a rose-petaled path into the league, and it is important to note how that led him here. Regardless of the path, Allen is now here, and it changed his life in many ways. To explore one aspect that was changed, let's dig into Josh Allen's net worth in 2023.

Josh Allen's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $14 million

Josh Allen's net worth in 2023 is $14 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth. Obviously, the majority of that money comes from his NFL contract, but Allen is also a fairly popular player. The Bills quarterback does a lot of endorsements and stays active outside of his NFL paycheck. As said in the beginning, he has an interesting story that led him to the NFL, and it is worth exploring it completely.

Josh Allen was born in 1996, in Firebaugh, Calif. Interestingly enough, he was actually born and raised on a huge cotton farm, just outside Fresno, Calif. Since it was a fairly small city, Allen started looking for interests outside of Firebaugh, choosing to spend most of his free time in Fresno, watching their football games. He even attended their football camps but without much luck.

Josh Allen's college record

Even though Allen was a standout high school player, he garnered no attention from schools in the nation. Before he graduated high school, he got no scholarship offers, mostly due to the fact that he decided not to concentrate on one sport. He played baseball, basketball, football, worked on the farm with his parents, and helped his mother with a restaurant where she was working. Unfortunately for Allen, that all meant that he had to settle for Reedley College, a local junior college where his football path continued.

After a season at Reedley, he transferred to the only school that offered him a scholarship at the time – the University of Wyoming. Unfortunately, disaster struck him in just his second game for the Cowboys, as a broken collarbone kept him off the field for the rest of the season. In his second season with the Cowboys, Allen was playing so well that he even contemplated declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft but decided to remain at Wyoming one more year. After his final season, he declared for the draft, and it was time to prove his worth in the NFL.

Josh Allen is drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills selected Josh Allen seventh overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had two other quarterbacks as competition until one was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders. Still, the Bills were not ready to give the reins of the offense to Allen just yet, so he was a backup to Nathan Peterman. That only lasted for one week, as Allen captured a spot as starting quarterback in Week 2. His first season was not too bad, individually, with a 5-6 record as a starter and one minor elbow injury that set him back. The Bills could not recover from missing Allen, so the record of the squad was 6-10 overall.

As the full-time starter, Josh Allen then led the Bills to four straight playoff seasons with at least 10 wins each year. The Bills have won three straight AFC East titles, but unfortunately, they could not get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. The closest they could get was an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game following the 2020 season.

Josh Allen's individual achievements

Allen has received plenty of individual accolades. He was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2020 and 2022 seasons as well as Second Team All-Pro in 2020. Allen didn't play the Pro Bowl in 2023 due to injury. Also, Allen was named the cover athlete for the Madden 24 video game.

In terms of him specifically, Allen has not been shy in the endorsements field. He has a contract with Nike and is one of the biggest brand ambassadors for the New Era Cap Company. Other than that, he has done promotional work for various companies, such as Hyundai, Microsoft, and various golf-related businesses. Most interestingly of all, he actually has his own cereal, called Josh's Jaqs.

Josh Allen's NFL earnings

Through his first five seasons, Josh Allen earned just over $85 million. His future earnings potential is huge. In 2021, Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract with $150 million of it guaranteed. In March 2023, the Bills restructured Josh Allen's contract just as the extension was kicking in. However, he did not lose any money in the restructuring. With his big contract and his exposure as the cover athlete on Madden 24, Allen's net worth should continue to climb for years to come.

Were you at all stunned at Josh Allen's net worth in 2022?