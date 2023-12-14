The Material Girl needs to get better on being on time.

Madonna made some fans rather unhappy as she kicked off her US tour late.

Her performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was four hours behind schedule before she hit the stage, Page Six reports. This led to her starting the show at 11 PM, which made for some cranky attendees.

They took to social media to express their displeasure with the Material Girl, making them stand around doing nothing.

“I don't give a f–k if you're Madonna. If you're 3 hours late, you're just f—ing rude,” an X user poster.

“I love Madonna but it's really f—-d up how she's literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us,” another added.

Apparently, there may have been a good reason for the show to start later. Some tech issues led to the delay, which was beyond her control.

Despite the waiting around, it appears it was worth it for fans. She put on quite a spectacular show, regardless of whether it was past many people's bedtime.

“She was AMAZING tonight –late but made up for it!” a fan posted on X.

“Madonna showed UP at Barclays tonight,” someone else said.

The “Celebration Tour” continues tonight and on the 16th at the same location. From there, she's off to Washington, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Montreal, New York (Madison Square Garden), Philadelphia, and other major cities, her website posted.

Her final tour show will be on April 5th in Mexico City.

The collasal 78 date tour is a celebration that spans her entire career, including hits Nothing Really Matters, Open Your Heart, Like A Prayer, Into the Groove, Crazy For You, and much more.

Before she toured this year, she went through a serious medical dilemma. The singer was hospitalized on June 24 for a “serious infection,” Fox News reports.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” the pop star wrote on Instagram while in recovery. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.”

Madonna seems good now. She just needs to get that starting-on-time thing figured out.