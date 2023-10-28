50 Cent has once again stirred up controversy with his recent jab at Madonna, reigniting their ongoing feud. The rapper took to Instagram to mock the “Material Girl” singer's appearance, specifically targeting her backside in a silver bodysuit, TMZ reports. Comparing her to a black insect, 50 Cent left no room for subtlety, questioning why the wealthy pop icon hadn't opted for corrective surgery.

This latest taunt adds to a series of jabs that 50 Cent has taken at Madonna over the years. Previously, he had shared a risqué snapshot of Madonna alongside images of aliens, suggesting that the 63-year-old should “chill out.” In another instance, he poked fun at her age after she posted alluring photos, implying that she was attempting to relive her “Like a Virgin” days. Madonna, in turn, responded to these remarks, expressing her disappointment at 50 Cent's behavior, highlighting their previous friendship and urging for a resolution between the two stars.

Fans and followers have also joined the conversation, with some suggesting that Madonna might have undergone buttock augmentation, speculating about the possibility of implants. While 50 Cent's comments have drawn mixed reactions, it's evident that his antics have once again thrust the longstanding feud into the spotlight.

The relationship between the two celebrities, once seemingly amicable, has soured over the years due to 50 Cent's persistent mockery of Madonna's personal choices and appearance. Despite their close bond in the past, their recent public exchanges reflect a deepening divide, leaving fans hopeful for a potential reconciliation between the two influential figures. As the back-and-forth between the rapper and the pop icon continues, the entertainment world watches on, awaiting any signs of a truce between 50 Cent and Madonna.