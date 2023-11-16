The producers of Desperately Seeking Susan were concerned about Madonna being a one-hit-wonder as star of the film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the movie, Sarah Pillsbury, stated in the Hollywood Gold podcast that they pushed the film's release. This was for several reasons, but one was the concern about Madonna's capabilities to stay in the limelight.

Concerns about Madonna's stardom

“They were concerned about capitalizing on Madonna, [and] one of the reasons they were happy with the earlier date for us is because they were afraid that Madonna would fade, that her star would fade before [the original October date],” Pillsbury admitted.

She laughed, “Yeah, no one-hit wonder there.”

As for the film, it was the first for the pop star. After Desperately Seeking Susan, she starred in Evita, A League of Their Own, Body of Evidence, The Next Best Thing, Swept Away, and more.

She definitely is no one-hit wonder. Recently, Madonna was re-certified as the biggest-selling female recording artist of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Guinness World Records re-certified her of the title due to her over 400 million sold records, including albums, singles, and digital versions. Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé are trailing behind her.

Currently, she's continuing her 40-year career with her “Celebration Tour. The tour was supposed to start in July but was postponed after she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

By now, fear from producers about Madonna's ability to remain a popular figure has surely subsided. It looks as though she has no plan to slow down anytime soon.