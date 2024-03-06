Madonna was in a coma last summer for four days after contracting a “serious bacterial infection.” Her longtime manager Guy Oseary informed fans of Madonna's medical condition.
“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” said Oseary in the Instagram post. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”
She then announced that the tour will be back and she went back on tour starting on March 4. During her latest concert, she spoke about the medical scare and how Oseary helped her.
“He said, ‘Well, when do you think you want to go back on tour?' I took the oxygen out of my nose. I looked at him, and I said, ‘in two f—ing months!” she said. “I just said it. Sometimes you just have to say s— [and] put it out in the universe. And it happens.”
“I would call in every other day and ask [my doctor] why I didn't have any energy, when was my energy going to come back? When was I going to feel like myself again? When can I go on tour again?” she said. “All he would say is, ‘Go outside in the sun' … It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult.”
What did Madonna say after her coma?
She told her fans how the tour has taken a toll on her emotionally rather than physically.
“This show every night is not really so hard on me physically. It's hard on me emotionally because I'm really telling you the story of my life. My heart is on my sleeve,” she said per People at a recent show. “I've fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones … but nothing can stop me.”
“I'm pretty sure that was God saying to me, ‘Do you want to come? Want to come up with me? No,'” Madonna said. of her first word after the coma.
Madonna told fans how the medical scare affected her. “It's a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control, and that was my lesson: to let go.”
She is scheduled to tour through the end of April.