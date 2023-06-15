Mads Mikkselsen is one of the most threatening screen presences in cinema (his performance in Casino Royale scared six-year-old me), and one of his defining roles came in Hannibal as the titular serial killer. The show has been off the air for nearly eight years, but could Mikkelsen step back into the role?

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mikkelsen said, “There's always a chance” in reference to returning as Hannibal Lecter. “It's all about finding a home for it.”

The series ran for three seasons on NBC before being canceled in 2015. It was shopped around but ultimately, no suitors were found.

Mads Mikkelsen on if he’d bring back his ‘Hannibal’ character, Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/qhKJFFT60W — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023

While game for a return to Hannibal, Mikkselsen did give one note — it better happen soon. “Of course, we're running out of time. We can't wait 20 years, but in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home [for it], I think we are all ready to take it up again,” said Mikkelsen.

Mads Mikkelsen is one of the most accomplished Danish actors of all time. He's done it all like Hollywood studio films such as Casino Royale, Fantastic Beasts, Rogue One, and most recently, Indiana Jones 5, but the actor is also fantastic in international films. For example, Another Round was one of the very best films of 2020 and was deserving of its Oscar win for Best International Feature Film. Riders of Justice came out that same year and was a fun, action-packed revenge tale. Going back further, The Hunt is a tough watch but one that puts his best work to date on display.

In The Dial of Destiny, Mikkelsen plays Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) adversary, Jürgen Voller, an ex-Nazi recruited by NASA to help the United States in the Space Race.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.