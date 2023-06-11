The Orlando Magic seem poised to take the next step and contend for a playoff spot next season. With reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Markelle Fultz leading the pack, Orlando has a loaded roster of promising young studs who could potentially break out this upcoming campaign. However, the Magic find themselves picking in the lottery once more — twice in fact. They own the No. 6 and No. 11 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft and will once again add to their cupboard of up-and-comers that will still need to round out to their potential.

It is often advisable for a team to take the best player available and go from there. But given what they have, the Magic have every reason to prioritize fit to build a more suitable roster around what they currently have with Banchero leading the way. Looking at their roster construction, the Magic have a need for a 3-and-D guard that can complement the skills of their lineup of perimeter guys.

Nonetheless, the Magic are a team that is on the rise. But in order to do so, they must push the right buttons this offseason, beginning with the draft. With that said, here are three players the Magic should avoid with the No. 6 and No. 11 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson is a guard with off-the-charts athleticism who possesses the potential to be a shifty scorer playmaker and star in the NBA. His speed makes him a blur in transition and thrives as an isolation scorer with his quick first step. While this all sounds fantastic, he, unfortunately, does not fit Orlando's needs at this point. The Magic already have a slew of score-first guards like Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony. And they all — including Thompson — have one thing in common: they are below-average three-point shooters.

The Magic don't need to add another guard who struggles from beyond the arc. They ranked just 24th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage and 27th in attempts last season. Orlando may prioritize looking for a two-guard that can shoot and defend.

While Thompson has shown potential to be a terrific defensive stud, the shooting aspect of his game doesn't tick the box for the Magic. He shot just 23.3 percent from three on just 2.7 shot attempts per game during his stint with Overtime Elite. Opposing defenses sagged off of him and that will likely remain the case when he gets to the NBA. Thompson's lack of shooting will also give less space for Paolo Banchero to operate in the mid-to-high post area, where he is usually able to do his damage, whether it be scoring or creating f or his teammates.

In addition, Thompson's playmaking ability will also be an after-thought. Banchero and Wagner are Orlando's primary playmakers with their ability to drive and draw defenses to create plays for themselves and their teammates. Add the fact that the Magic have three other guards who can do that, Thompson seems like an odd man out on this roster.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Jarace Walker

At 6-foot-8 and 249-pounds, Jarace Walker is one of the most physically imposing players in this year's class. He is a wrecking ball on the offensive end with his aggressiveness, while having the chops to make plays for his teammates. He is particularly a threat to create scoring opportunities for others on the short-roll, while having that explosiveness to finish at the basket himself.

With his skillset and upside, Jarace Walker projects to land anywhere in the mid-lottery, where Orlando is selecting their two picks. But given they already have Banchero, it doesn't seem right for the Magic to target Walker. Orlando won't be able to maximize his talents with the reigning Rookie of the Year in front of him. And more importantly, they don't address their need for more perimeter shooting. He did shoot 34.7 percent from three at Houston, which is okay. But the Magic need a sniper and he doesn't necessarily classify as one.

3. Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace is a player that could be available when the Magic pick at No. 11. He projects as this class' Davion Mitchell with his stellar point-of-attack defense that helps improve Orlando's perimeter D. He brings a ton of energy and hustle and is adept at playing the passing lanes.

Wallace also checks the box as a catch-and-shoot threat. He did shoot just 34.6 percent from three in his lone season in Kentucky. But his shooting mechanics suggest that number could go up with more space in the NBA.

However, the Magic don't really need to add another small guard to their rotation. While Wallace is a pest defensively, he likely won't address that two-guard role they need to fill. The Magic may be better off targeting a guy like Gradey Dick, who shot 40.3 percent for Kansas this past season.