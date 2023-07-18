Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic are now done with 2023 NBA Summer League, and we’ve learned some things. The supersized point guard showed off many of the skills that made him the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft. However, he also showed his biggest weakness when it comes to shooting the ball and did nothing to show the Magic that’s not still a concern.

Former Arkansas freshman Anthony Black played three Magic NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas and showed a lot of talent and potential. The 6-foot-7 point guard had the ball in his hands a lot during the three games he played, and he ran the offense (albeit a watered-down one) like a pro.

In the end, Black averaged 11.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in Las Vegas. And this highlights all the special things he can do.

Black is a traditional point guard in a big NBA wing’s body. His rebounding was incredible from the point guard position, and his assists numbers were respectable as well when taking into account the level of players he was playing with. The ways he scored his 33 points were impressive, too. He bullied and bodied smaller guards down to the hoop and scored with ease at times.

Defensively, he was excellent, too. At his size, he can guard four or even five positions on the floor at most times, making him incredibly switchable and versatile. He has active hands and feet on defense as well as excellent instincts, which led to his six steals.

Overall, these three games showed what Black can do at the next level and had to make Magic brass, coaching staff, and fans excited for what will happen when the former Razorback gets on the floor with the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

All that said, what was true before the Magic drafted Anthony Black is, unsurprisingly still true. He can’t shoot.

In the modern NBA, shooting seems to be the most valuable commodity. It obviously puts points on the board, which helps to win games, but even the threat of shooting is what spaces the floor and allows players more room to operate offensively. To be a top team, you need to have shooting from almost every position and to be a top player, you need to have at least the threat of the 3-ball.

Black and the Magic have neither of these things.

The rookie point guard isn’t a great shooter, and he showed that in NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas. During his three games in the tournament, Black shot 1-of-6 from deep for a 16.7% 3-point percentage. The one he made was a falling-down bank shot he hit while getting fouled. He missed that free throw and went 6-of-11 from the line in Vegas for a 54.5% free throw percentage.

Those aren’t great shooting numbers. In college Black shot 30.1% from behind the arc and 70.5% from the line. During his high school career in Texas, he shot in the low 60s from the charity stripe.

Black is not a good shooter, and that is the biggest remaining concern for the Magic coming out of NBA Summer League. The team needs shooting desperately, and putting more non-outside shooters on the floor will be difficult. The team finished 25th in the league last season in 3-point percentage, hitting just 34.6% of their shots from behind the arc.

Orlando tried to address that with the No. 11 pick in the NBA Draft, taking Michigan wing Jett Howard. That’s a good start, but the team needs more shooting all around the floor.

How much of a problem Black’s lack of shooting will be in the league remains to be seen. Once he gets on the court with his real teammates, that will become clearer.

On the one hand, his ability to drive to the net, post up, and play-make may make his inability to shoot less of an issue. However, several (if not all) of those skills are dependent on floor spacing, and he may not get much on Orlando.

Also, while it may not happen his rookie year, there is a chance Black will improve as a shooter, even though the underlying free throw numbers (which are often indicators) don’t suggest he will.

The most famous example of a PG who couldn’t shoot until later in his career is Jason Kidd. The Hall of Famer played 19 years in the league, and for the first half of his career, he shot in the high 20s to low 30s for 3-point percentage. In the latter stages, he hit in the high 30s or even low 40s percentage-wise.

Anthony Black may not be Jason Kidd, but if he can follow his lead when it comes to shooting, he could alleviate the Magic's biggest concern about him after his 2023 NBA Summer League performance.