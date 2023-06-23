A complete game-changer with the ball in his hands, Anthony Black will now be one of the faces of the Orlando Magic after they elected to take him with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

While Scoot Henderson is the most athletic guard in this draft class, Black may just be the smartest and the best guard when it comes to being a true point guard. When he is on the floor, Black commands his team's offense and is truly similar to Lonzo Ball when he first entered the league in the sense that both players look to make those around them better.

Black ushers confidence in himself and his teammates, and he really thrives in pick-and-roll sets. A bigger guard with a 6'8″ wingspan, the 19-year-old will look to be the missing link next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in Orlando.

Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of the Magic.

Anthony Black's Pre-College Basketball Career

Growing up and spending his high school career in the state of Texas, Anthony Black played his senior year of basketball at Duncanville High School. However, he only played in 15 games due to eligibility issues. This did not really impact the talented guard's future, as college teams across the country were vying for him to join their respective programs. Duke, Texas, Gonzaga and Arizona all made offers to Black, but he ultimately chose to play for Eric Mussleman at Arkansas. He was just one of three five-star recruits the Razorbacks brought in a year ago, joining the likes of 2023 NBA draftees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh.

Anthony Black's College Basketball Career

Playing and starting in 36 games during his freshman season at Arkansas, Anthony Black put on a show as an all-around talent in their backcourt. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a very impressive 2.1 steals per game, proving his worth on the defensive end of the floor. Despite only shooting 30.1 percent from three-point range, Black is still a confident scorer who can impact the game offensively in other ways.

Although Arkansas did not win the 2022 Maui Invitational Tournament, Black recorded back-to-back games with 26 points and six assists to begin the tournament, the two best games of his freshman year. Continuing to be a triple-double-like threat throughout the season with his rebounding and passing abilities, Black was a key reason why Arkansas made their third consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Black can get to the paint, he can find his opponent teammates, he can rebound and most importantly, he can be a high-impact on-ball defender. This is why he is a very special player the Magic can look to build around in their backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Black's NBA Draft Fit With Magic

Through the years, the Magic have been adding young, dynamic players to their roster in hopes of finally building a sustainable core that can compete in the Eastern Conference. After getting two key talents the last couple of years in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, Orlando finally has the makings of a team that can begin to make some noise. The Magic have had consistency problems in their backcourt despite having a handful of guards they play around with, including youngsters like Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs. Drafting Anthony Black does not necessarily replace the players they currently have, but he presents a path to winning for many years to come.

While not the most explosive player, Black can fill many different roles at the point guard position. Defensively, he should be able to hold his own against virtually any guard in this league given his length, as he truly is not an easy body to move. Black's offensive game is what really sticks out and makes him a key player for the Magic moving forward. Playing at his own pace and seeing plays before they develop, Black will be a focal point for the Magic as they look to make a real playoff push. A true floor general who makes everyone around him better, Black was one of the key names Orlando was eyeing throughout the pre-draft process. Now, he is their point guard of the future.