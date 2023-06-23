The Orlando Magic selected former Michigan basketball forward Jett Howard with the number 11 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The selection of Howard is a continuation of the family's basketball legacy in the Sunshine State.

The athletic coach's son Howard was projected to go to the Lakers at pick 17. He will join Paolo Banchero in Orlando. The 2023 Rookie of the Year has NBA Finals plans for Orlando.

Jett's father Juwan, the current Michigan head coach, won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat. Many were surprised when Jett Howard entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the Magic validated his success in college with the lottery selection.

It led to a touching moment between Jett and his father Juwan, as well as his brother Jace, a current member of the Michigan hoops squad.

Jett & Juwan Howard pic.twitter.com/yyEyBaWYlN — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 23, 2023

Jett Howard is a 6-foot-8, 215 pound guard/forward who displayed prowess from beyond the three-point line for the Wolverines last season. Howard took 7.3 threes per game last season, however, and will need to diversify his offensive arsenal.

“Humbled, blessed,” Howard shared in a post on his Twitter account, along a with a picture of the embrace with his son.

The addition of Howard brings the Magic's total number of former Michigan basketball players to four; five counting G League point guard Zavier Simpson.

Michigan players with the Magic: Franz Wagner

Moe Wagner

Caleb Houstan

Jett Howard Zavier Simpson on the G League team https://t.co/i6xPq4Nzg7 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 23, 2023

The Magic will head to free agency after the draft in an attempt to improve their roster. The team finished 34-48 last season, third worst in the East. Analysts have warned that the Magic should avoid two specific free agents.

Orlando begins preseason play on October 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans.