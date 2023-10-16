Magic Johnson has been an ever-supporting presence for his Washington Commanders. The team has taken on a new life after the Los Angeles Lakers legend got involved with its operations. This was all evident when Sam Howell and Ron Rivera boosted the squad to a much-needed win in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Magic Johnson outlined how proud he was of the Commanders in his latest statement after they triumphed over the Falcons.

“Congratulations to my Commanders on today’s 24-16 win vs. the Falcons! The defense came up big twice in today’s win with two interceptions in the last 5 minutes, one by St. Juste and one by Davis. Coach Rivera really had the team ready to play!” the Lakers legend rightly points out as their secondary dominated the field which prevented Desmond Ridder from heating up.

Sam Howell also lit up for the Commanders' offense. His efficient 14 completions on 23 passes led to 121 total passing yards throughout the four quarters of the game. With the help of the right play calls from Ron Rivera, he did not throw an interception nor had a hard time in the pocket. The wonderful cherries on top of all this were the three touchdowns that he darted all the way to the end zone.

Johnson attributes this success not only to the team. But, also to the Commanders fans who were present at the Falcons' home field.

“I want to thank all of the Washington Commanders fans for coming out because they helped will us to victory! We had more fans in Mercedes Benz Stadium than the Falcons!” were the words of gratitude that he wrote.

Johnson is no longer just dropping dimes to make teammates better but is already doing so to change franchises.