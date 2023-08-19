The Orlando Magic and 2022 NBA G League MVP Trevelin Queen have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season, per Chris Haynes. It's unclear exactly what Queen's role will be, but he's previously displayed signs of potential. Perhaps he can earn a spot on Orlando's roster this year.

Queen, 26, has played in a total of 17 NBA games. He made his NBA debut during the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.3 points per contest in 7.4 minutes per game. That production came in 10 total games. Queen then landed with the Indiana Pacers during the 2022-23 season and ultimately averaged 3.0 points and 10.0 minutes per contest across seven games played.

He's still only 26-years old and could find his footing in the NBA if given the opportunity by the Magic. 17 games isn't exactly the greatest sample size.

However, he was fantastic in the G League this past season. He averaged 22.6 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, per the NBA G League website.

Magic add depth in Trevelin Queen

The Magic are slowly building a competitive roster. Drafting Paolo Banchero in the 2022 NBA Draft gave them a future star to build around. Banchero did not disappoint during his rookie season and Orlando fans are now excited for what the future holds.

The roster still has question marks that need addressing. The Magic are probably still a few years away from seriously competing. Adding a depth player like Queen will only help the roster in the end though. It will be interesting to see if Orlando gives him a chance to showcase his skills this season.