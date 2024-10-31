The Orlando Magic kicked off their five-game road trip with a close 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game that saw Paolo Banchero put up another strong performance with 31 points following his impressive 50-point outing against the Indiana Pacers. However, guard Cole Anthony, who has typically provided valuable minutes off the bench, recorded a Did Not Play (DNP) for the entire game, signaling a shift in his role amid recent struggles. The decision, made by head coach Jamahl Mosley, marked a significant turn for Anthony, who has faced difficulty finding his rhythm early this season.

Anthony’s season so far has been unusually challenging. Through the first four games, he has averaged just two points, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting a career-low 18.8% from the field and 10% from three-point range, averaging only 14 minutes per game. These statistics reflect a drastic dip compared to last season, where Anthony served as a steady contributor, averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game with a shooting percentage of 43.5% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc across 81 games.

After the game, Anthony addressed Mosley’s decision to bench him, speaking with Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel and Mason Williams of Sports Illustrated. Reflecting on his recent performance, Anthony didn’t mince words.

“I've been playing like dog**t,” Anthony admitted. “It's not really that much to it. [I] wasn’t playing that well, me and [Magic coach Jamahl Mosley] had a conversation. He keeps it a buck with me, I'm gonna keep it a buck with him. And I mean, this is what happens. It’s a business, man.”

Cole Anthony addresses DNP vs. Bulls, vows improvement ahead of Cavs matchup

The relationship between Anthony and Mosley appears grounded in transparency and mutual respect. Despite the tough circumstances, Anthony expressed admiration for Mosley’s honesty and straightforward approach.

“That’s my dog, man,” Anthony said of Mosley. “I’ve got nothing but love and respect for Mose, and I think that he’s one of the best human beings I’ve ever met. He didn’t try to sugarcoat it, and I told him off rip… I want you to always be honest. I want to be coached hard. That’s not an easy conversation to have, but that’s just what it was.”

With the Magic sitting at 3-2, Anthony remains committed to improving his game and earning back his spot in the rotation. He acknowledged the importance of continuing to work hard and staying prepared for another opportunity.

“I’m going to continue working… and at some point, I’m hopeful I get another opportunity out there,” Anthony shared. “I’ll be ready to hoop.”

As the Magic look to regroup, they turn their attention to a tough matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA’s last undefeated team at 5-0. The game, set for Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, marks Orlando’s first nationally televised game of the season, presenting another chance for the team to make a statement on the road.