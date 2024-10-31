The Orlando Magic began their five-game road trip with a narrow 102-99 defeat to the Chicago Bulls. Although the team fell short, Paolo Banchero continued his offensive surge, recording 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while shooting 12-for-22 from the field. Banchero’s performance comes on the heels of his standout 50-point game against the Indiana Pacers and positions him among elite company in Magic franchise history.

Through the first five games of the season, Banchero’s scoring prowess has been remarkable. According to ORLmuse, Banchero currently has the fourth-highest points per game (PPG) average over the first five games of any season for the Orlando Magic, putting him in the record books alongside franchise icons. He is averaging 28.5 points per game, trailing Shaquille O’Neal, who tops the list with 34.6 PPG over the same span.

Adding to his accomplishments, Banchero posted a 20-point first half against the Bulls, tying Nikola Vucevic for the fifth-most 20-point halves by a Magic player since 2000. However, Orlando’s momentum stalled in the second half, as Banchero and his teammates struggled offensively, managing only 12 points in the fourth quarter. Reflecting on the loss, Banchero pointed to missed opportunities and a change in strategy.

“I think we settled too much, myself included in that second half – selling too many jumpers as a team, not attacking the paint,” Banchero said. “To their credit, they [the Bulls] did a good job of walling off, plugging the gaps in the second half. I think also not having Franz out there obviously.”

Paolo Banchero cites team fatigue, defensive lapses in Magic's road trip opener

Franz Wagner, recovering from illness, played only 23 minutes against Chicago. He had also been limited to 11 minutes in Orlando’s victory over the Pacers. Banchero acknowledged the impact of these absences and the fatigue setting in among the roster.

“Got a couple of guys injured right now. A couple of guys sick,” Banchero shared. “I would say it is affecting our wind a little bit, but can’t make too many excuses. This is the first game of a tough road trip, so we can’t lay down, we gotta figure it out and go on to the next one.”

Defense was also a focal point for Banchero as he assessed the team’s overall approach. He emphasized that defensive stops have been a catalyst for the Magic’s offense, but the lack of stops against the Bulls complicated their efforts.

“When we get stops, it creates offense for us, gives guys confidence,” Banchero explained. “When we’re not getting stops and we’re grabbing it out the net every time down, it’s hard. Defenses are set, and they start to load up. If you’re having a rough night shooting from the outside, then it’s pretty hard to score. I think that’s kind of what happened tonight, and we just got to learn from it.”

Banchero sets sights on undefeated Cavs after tough loss to Bulls

Despite the challenging finish, Banchero showcased his resilience, launching a shot from near midcourt with only 0.1 seconds remaining to potentially send the game to overtime. The attempt went in, but the clock had expired. Banchero described his thoughts on the dramatic shot after the game.

“It did go in. I thought it should have counted – I asked, well it was 0.1 so, you can’t count obviously, but I thought there was a little more than 0.1 left on the clock with the possession before,” Banchero noted. “So, I told the ref to look at it and see if there is more than 0.1… and he didn’t, but it’s alright.”

The Magic now stand at 3-2 and face a formidable challenge next, heading to Cleveland to play the 5-0 Cavaliers, the only undefeated team in the NBA. The Cavaliers eliminated the Magic in last year’s playoffs, adding extra weight to Friday night's matchup. With Paolo Banchero already making history, his performance against the Cavaliers could further solidify his trajectory toward a landmark scoring season.