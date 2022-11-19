Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony shared an interesting post on his Instagram story on Saturday. Anthony posted an image with a caption stating, “Thank you, Chicago,” referencing the 2021 Magic-Bulls Nikola Vucevic trade, per NBACentral on twitter.

Cole Anthony looks back at the Nikola Vucevic trade Orlando Magic received:

Wendell Carter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr.

2021 first-round pick (Franz Wagner) 2023 first-round pick (top-4-protected) pic.twitter.com/2CLDKgzpdH — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 19, 2022

As mentioned in the tweet, the Magic received Wendell Carter Jr, Otto Porter Jr, and a pair of first-round picks. Cole Anthony’s post comes at an intriguing time, as the Bulls are currently struggling. But he is most likely thanking Chicago for Carter Jr and the 2021 first-round pick pick, which ended up turning into Franz Wagner.

Wagner is averaging just shy of 19 points per game on 49 percent field goal shooting this season. He is also averaging 4.5 assists per game for Orlando. As for Carter Jr, he’s averaging just under 17 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Cole Anthony has played in just 4 games this season for the Magic. However, he is averaging 15.5 points per contest.

Orlando has continued to struggle overall so far during the 2022-2023 campaign. It should be noted that injuries have played a role in their shortcomings. With that being said, the Magic feature an exciting young core of players. Cole Anthony has displayed signs of stardom while Wendell Carter Jr and Franz Wagner are making names for themselves. 2022 first overall draft pick Paolo Banchero has also energized the team.

The Magic will aim to continue building a strong foundation. They will not be ready to compete for quite some time, but there is hope for the future in Orlando with Cole Anthony leading the charge.